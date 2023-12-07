Close
Country not buying Broncos hot streak when it comes to Pro Bowl votes

Dec 7, 2023, 12:22 PM

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos haven’t been a major player at the Pro Bowl in quite some time, sending only two or fewer players to the event every year since 2018. That likely won’t change in 2023, despite the team’s five-game win streak propelling them to a respectable 6-6 record. Fans simply aren’t voting for Broncos players for the second Pro Bowl Games.

Neither Russell Wilson nor Pat Surtain II, were among the top 10 vote-getters in their position group when the NFL released some of the initial voting data on Wednesday. Not a single Broncos player topped their position group, with Justin Simmons leading Denver’s players at third among safeties.

Aside from Simmons, who is seeking his second Pro Bowl, the Broncos among the top 10 are fullback Michael Burton (8), kicker Wil Lutz (8), returner Marvin Mims Jr. (9) and center Lloyd Cushenberry (10.)

The event will take place on Feb. 4 in Orlando. Voters have until December 25th to cast a ballot. However, fan voting isn’t the end-all-be-all, it’s actually only counts for 33% of the pool with player and coach voting accounting each for another 33% respectively.

Broncos fans won’t be thrilled now that Surtain won’t play in his second consecutive Pro Bowl or that standout linemen Quinn Meinerz, and Garett Bolles seemingly have gone unnoticed and so too has star receiver Courtland Sutton. Surtain had a blast in Vegas last season at the event and dazzled all with his best catch entry. Technically PS2 wasn’t alone at the Pro Bowl last year as Bradley Chubb went representing both the Broncos and Dolphins, who he was traded to midseason. Chubb and Simmons also represented the Broncos in 2020. Sutton went to the game in 2019.

