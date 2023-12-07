Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin remains out for third straight day

Dec 7, 2023, 11:41 AM

Valeri Nichushkin...

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche will be without top-6 forward Valeri Nichushkin for a second straight game on Thursday night.

He missed Tuesday’s contest with the Ducks and remains out with an illness, head coach Jared Bednar told reporters after morning skate.

Originally, Bednar expected Nichushkin to play against Anaheim, so clearly he’s sicker than the team initially realized. He’s been good for Colorado this season, registering 21 points in 24 games, netting 10 goals and adding 11 assists.

Elsewhere, superstar center Nathan MacKinnon should be good to go tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. He took a puck off the ankle late in the Ducks game, but Bednar expects him to be out there.

Cale Makar will return from a two-game absence, and Andrew Cogliano will return to the lineup as well. After a brief scare with defenseman Bowen Byram — missing the third period against Anaheim — he’ll be back too.

This means the Avalanche are nearly back to full-strength, other than Nichushkin’s illness. It’s nice to see for a team that battled injuries all last season while trying to defend their Stanley Cup and has been dinged up this year.

Still, Colorado is 16-7-2 and sits atop the Central Division with 34 points. They’re second in the Western Conference, trailing only the Vegas Golden Knights with 39 points.

The Avs are in the midst of their longest homestand of the season, a five game stretch that will also feature the Flyers, Flames and Sabres.

 

Avalanche

Cale Makar Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

Three important faces spotted at Avalanche practice on Wednesday

Cale Makar and Andrew Cogliano didn't play in a 3-2 Avalanche win over the Ducks, and Bowen Byram was hurt in the second period

23 hours ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

The Cale Makar injury is now one to watch for the Avalanche

Cale Makar was hurt late in Saturday night's contest against the Ducks and didn't play on Sunday against the Kings, he's now "doubtful"

2 days ago

Mile High Hockey...

Rachel Vigil

Mile High Hockey: Avalanche road woes continue

Mike Evans discusses the consecutive losses on the road for the Colorado Avalanche and explains why he isn’t concerned about the team’s performance.

3 days ago

...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: November takeaways

Mike Evans dives into the performance of the Colorado Avalanche in November and highlights the positive takeaways that should point to a successful December.

6 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Avs star Cale Makar gets NHL’s second biggest honor in November

Cale Makar notched points in 12 of his 14 outings, highlighted by five consecutive multi-point performances, and is third in the NHL overall

6 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog...

Will Petersen

Jared Bednar has update on Gabriel Landeskog being around Avs

It'll be nice to have Gabriel Landeskog around the team, likely from Dec. 5 to Dec. 13 when Colorado plays five straight games at Ball Arena

9 days ago

Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin remains out for third straight day