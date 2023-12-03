Close
Broncos-Texans inactives: All questionable players are up

Dec 3, 2023, 9:42 AM

Broncos-Texans...

Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

HOUSTON —  The release of the Broncos-Texans inactive lists prior to Sunday’s game offered clarity on all five players listed as questionable for both teams:

They’re all up.

Denver had just one questionable player: cornerback Damarri Mathis. He was seen walking away from the practice field inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse during Thursday’s session, flanked by a team athletic trainer. Mathis did not practice Friday due to a back issue, but he is active.

Houston listed four players as questionable on Friday: wide receivers Noah Brown (knee) and Tank Dell (calf), linebacker Jake Hansen (hamstring/hand) and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (elbow). All are active.

As expected, the Broncos activated Jerry Jeudy. Denver offered clarity regarding Jeudy’s status on Friday, when the team did not list him with a “questionable” designation on the pre-game injury report.

Saturday, the Broncos elevated tight end Lucas Krull and No. 3 quarterback Ben DiNucci from the practice squad. It is Krull’s second elevation this season; he also played in Buffalo. But DiNucci will be inactive.

BRONCOS-TEXANS INACTIVE LISTS

Denver’s inactive list:

  • TE Nate Adkins
  • QB Ben DiNucci
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • DL Elijah Garcia
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • Edge rusher Ronnie Perkins
  • Safety JL Skinner

Houston’s inactive list includes two ex-Broncos. The full list:

  • RB Mike Boone
  • G Nick Broeker
  • WR Xavier Hutchinson
  • QB Case Keenum
  • DE Myjai Sanders
  • TE Dalton Schultz

NOTES:

The Texans ruled out tight end Dalton Schultz on Friday due to a hamstring injury. Schultz was the only member of Houston’s 53-player roster to not practice at all last week.

