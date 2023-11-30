Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

A recently waived tight end could make some sense for the Broncos

Nov 30, 2023, 11:40 AM

Zach Ertz Broncos tight end...

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

There’s a new tight end hitting the market soon, and Zach Ertz could make some sense for the Denver Broncos.

The Cardinals waived Ertz on Thursday, as the news was first reported by his former teammate JJ Watt.

Ertz will have to clear waivers before he’s allowed to sign with the team of his choice, but as CBS Sports points out, considering he’s in the second season of a $31.65 million deal, it’s unlikely he’ll get claimed. It makes more sense for teams to look for a bargain once he’s a free agent.

And why the Broncos?

Well, first of all, tight end Greg Dulcich can’t stay healthy. He’s been on IR twice this year, and is still currently in his second stint. Dulcich has battled constant hamstring injuries in his young career, and just hasn’t been available enough.

After Dulcich, Denver has a handful of blocking tight ends and Adam Trautman. Trautman had a nice TD snag against the Browns last week, but has only 16 catches for 125 yards on the year. Ertz would be an immediate upgrade.

In seven games with the Cardinals this season, Ertz had 27 catches for 187 yards and a score. In his career he’s caught more than 700 passes for nearly 7,500 yards and 46 touchdowns. He’s played since 2013, with most of his tenure spent in Philly.

Ertz landed on IR in Arizon with a quadriceps injury, but has been out since Oct. 24 and should be healthy soon.

As former Broncos star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. tweeted, Ertz could be a “perfect pickup” for Denver. Assuming Dulcich isn’t coming back, or if he does and isn’t effective, QB Russell Wilson could use another weapon at tight end.

We’ll see if head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton ultimately end up kicking the tires on the three-time Pro Bowler.

Broncos

Wil Lutz...

Andrew Mason

Broncos’ Wil Lutz has gone from the valley to the peak

Wil Lutz earned AFC Special Teams Player of the Month honors after a November in which he went 11-for-11 on field goals.

1 hour ago

Von Miller...

Andrew Mason

Von Miller faces warrant for arrest in alleged domestic-violence incident

According to a report from WFAA-TV in Dallas, Von Miller faces arrest for an alleged domestic-violence incident Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Broncos...

Andrew Mason

For Broncos, their win streak starts on Wednesdays

For the Broncos, a hidden key to their five-game winning streak is the competitive nature of practices -- a stark contrast to last year.

10 hours ago

Russell WIlson...

Will Petersen

On his 35th birthday, Russell Wilson still wants to play a long time

"I remember coming into this league 12 years ago and my goal was to play to 40-plus. I feel young," Russell Wilson said on his birthday

21 hours ago

Brandon Johnson...

Andrew Mason

Brandon Johnson returns for Broncos; Jerry Jeudy sidelined

Brandon Johnson returned to practice Wednesday, while Jerry Jeudy went to the sideline and worked out on a side field.

22 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

Javonte Williams, Broncos ground game have something good cooking

Javonte Williams showed burst against the Browns as the Broncos' run game continues to be among the NFL's most efficient.

2 days ago

A recently waived tight end could make some sense for the Broncos