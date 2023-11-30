A recently waived tight end could make some sense for the Broncos

There’s a new tight end hitting the market soon, and Zach Ertz could make some sense for the Denver Broncos.

The Cardinals waived Ertz on Thursday, as the news was first reported by his former teammate JJ Watt.

Trying new things in retirement, so let’s steal @AdamSchefter job for a day… TE Zach Ertz has requested & been granted his release from the Arizona Cardinals. The 3-Time Pro Bowler plans to sign with a contender and make a run at his 2nd Super Bowl ring. (This is easy Adam) pic.twitter.com/pK4qCcCfay — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) November 30, 2023

Ertz will have to clear waivers before he’s allowed to sign with the team of his choice, but as CBS Sports points out, considering he’s in the second season of a $31.65 million deal, it’s unlikely he’ll get claimed. It makes more sense for teams to look for a bargain once he’s a free agent.

And why the Broncos?

Well, first of all, tight end Greg Dulcich can’t stay healthy. He’s been on IR twice this year, and is still currently in his second stint. Dulcich has battled constant hamstring injuries in his young career, and just hasn’t been available enough.

After Dulcich, Denver has a handful of blocking tight ends and Adam Trautman. Trautman had a nice TD snag against the Browns last week, but has only 16 catches for 125 yards on the year. Ertz would be an immediate upgrade.

In seven games with the Cardinals this season, Ertz had 27 catches for 187 yards and a score. In his career he’s caught more than 700 passes for nearly 7,500 yards and 46 touchdowns. He’s played since 2013, with most of his tenure spent in Philly.

Ertz landed on IR in Arizon with a quadriceps injury, but has been out since Oct. 24 and should be healthy soon.

As former Broncos star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. tweeted, Ertz could be a “perfect pickup” for Denver. Assuming Dulcich isn’t coming back, or if he does and isn’t effective, QB Russell Wilson could use another weapon at tight end.

We’ll see if head coach Sean Payton and GM George Paton ultimately end up kicking the tires on the three-time Pro Bowler.