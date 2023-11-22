Close
COFFEE BREAK

Which team in the AFC Wild Card race are you 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 confident in?

Nov 22, 2023, 11:13 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Which team in the AFC Wild Card race are you 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 confident in right now? Cody Roark joins the show to discuss the matchup against the Browns!

