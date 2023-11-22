Which team in the AFC Wild Card race are you 𝘮𝘰𝘴𝘵 confident in?
Nov 22, 2023, 11:13 AM
Nov 22, 2023, 11:13 AM
Has the NFL gotten weaker? With Tom Brady speaking out, Kareem Jackson's suspension many are starting to question the league.
24 hours ago
Who is currently the MVP of this Denver Broncos team after they beat the Minnesota Vikings 21-20?
2 days ago
Deion Sanders may have downplayed the smoke but should we read anything into him being linked to other jobs? Plus the Buffaloes basketball programs are rolling and can anyone stop the Nuggets? Join Jake Shapiro and Rivals’ Troy Finnegan on Coffee Break.
7 days ago
Come for the sports updates, stay for the discussion: was this the biggest Denver Broncos win since Super Bowl 50? Andrew Mason joins the show!
8 days ago
Come for the sports updates, stay for the discussion! Just how important is tonight’s game for the rest of Russell Wilson’s career?
9 days ago
Rachel Vigil gets you caught up on all your daily headlines and then Cecil Lammey joins the show to discuss what fantasy moves you need to make this week and the Broncos TE group!
12 days ago