Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BLOGS

Broncos-Bills inactives: Lucas Krull makes debut at tight end

Nov 13, 2023, 5:03 PM

Broncos...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Broncos offered no massive surprises among their inactive players announced before Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, but two practice-squad activations were eye-openers.

Denver chose to elevate tight end Lucas Krull and wide receiver David Sills from the practice squad for the contest. Both will revert back to the practice squad after the game, and the Broncos still have two practice-squad elevations possible for each of them.

Krull, who spent last season on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and 53-player roster, had a terrific preseason, catching 10 passes for 136 yards — including seven receptions for 106 yards in the Saints’ preseason finale against Houston. New Orleans waived Krull, and the Broncos quickly signed him to their practice squad.

With Krull active, the Broncos chose to deactivate rookie tight end Nate Adkins, who had been playing since Greg Dulcich’s second hamstring injury. Broncos coach Sean Payton said last week that he expects Dulcich to return to the lineup at some point later this season.

Sills, a special-teams presence during his previous seasons with the New York Giants, will be in the lineup for the first time this season. Denver signed Sills after a four-season stint with the New York Giants, who released him at the 53-player roster deadline.

Denver’s full list of inactives:

  • TE Nate Adkins
  • NT Keondre Coburn
  • C Alex Forsyth
  • DE Elijah Gsarcia
  • Edge rusher Thomas Incoom
  • LB Ben Niemann
  • S JL Skinner

Blogs

CU women's basketball...

Will Petersen

CU women’s basketball is now a top-5 team in the country

In the new AP poll, CU women's basketball checked in at No. 5 in the entire country, only trailing South Carolina, Iowa, UCLA and Utah

6 hours ago

Michael Malone...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Malone rewarded with big contract extension

The fourth-longest tenured coach in the NBA won't be going anywhere anytime soon as the Denver Nuggets made a move

7 hours ago

Russell Wilson leads the Denver Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos can change the narrative with a win over the Bills

A showdown on "Monday Night Football" provides the Broncos with a chance to flip the script and become relevant again in the NFL

11 hours ago

Patrick Surtain...

Andrew Mason

Reports: Broncos had inquiries from 49ers, Eagles on Pat Surtain II

The Broncos chose not to trade Pat Surtain II at the trade deadline, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t interest in the All-Pro cornerback.

21 hours ago

Pavel Francouz...

Will Petersen

Avalanche lose backup goalie Pavel Francouz for entire season

Pavel Francouz hadn't played this year, and it was clear he was going to be out for a bit, but this is a blow no matter how you slice it

22 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

This is why Sean Payton had the Broncos leave for Buffalo early — and stay late

Sean Payton has put his stamp on everything with the Broncos -- including how they travel, leading to a new itinerary.

1 day ago

Broncos-Bills inactives: Lucas Krull makes debut at tight end