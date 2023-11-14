Broncos-Bills inactives: Lucas Krull makes debut at tight end

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Broncos offered no massive surprises among their inactive players announced before Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills, but two practice-squad activations were eye-openers.

Denver chose to elevate tight end Lucas Krull and wide receiver David Sills from the practice squad for the contest. Both will revert back to the practice squad after the game, and the Broncos still have two practice-squad elevations possible for each of them.

Krull, who spent last season on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad and 53-player roster, had a terrific preseason, catching 10 passes for 136 yards — including seven receptions for 106 yards in the Saints’ preseason finale against Houston. New Orleans waived Krull, and the Broncos quickly signed him to their practice squad.

With Krull active, the Broncos chose to deactivate rookie tight end Nate Adkins, who had been playing since Greg Dulcich’s second hamstring injury. Broncos coach Sean Payton said last week that he expects Dulcich to return to the lineup at some point later this season.

Sills, a special-teams presence during his previous seasons with the New York Giants, will be in the lineup for the first time this season. Denver signed Sills after a four-season stint with the New York Giants, who released him at the 53-player roster deadline.

Denver’s full list of inactives:

TE Nate Adkins

NT Keondre Coburn

C Alex Forsyth

DE Elijah Gsarcia

Edge rusher Thomas Incoom

LB Ben Niemann

S JL Skinner