Ralphie’s last two runs of the season were total duds

Ralphie, the beloved CU live mascot, had a tough end to her season on Saturday at Folsom Field.

Both her runs leading the team out of the tunnel were total duds, with several media members noticing she couldn’t make it very far and didn’t look all that interested in running.

Ralphie’s last run of the season! Looks like she tried to call it a day at the 10 😂 but the handlers found a way! pic.twitter.com/Lilosi87ud — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) November 11, 2023

This Ralphie isn't having it… pic.twitter.com/mo1OjBRKFK — Arran Andersen (@arranandersen) November 11, 2023

This version of Ralphie is Ralphie VI, and is named “Ember” based on a fan vote in July 2022 that was also a fundraiser for the school. She was born in the spring of 2020.

Ralphie led the Buffs out for the first time this season last week against the Oregon State Beavers, sparking some to wonder why she hadn’t done it all year, as is tradition.

A CU spokesperson told Axios the change had nothing to do with Deion Sanders taking over the program, but rather was a “scheduling” issue.

Regardless, hopefully Ralphie can be better in 2024. It was a tough end to her season, as the Buffs football team looks to stop a losing streak and score a win over Arizona. They led the Wildcats 24-17 at halftime.