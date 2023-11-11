Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Ralphie’s last two runs of the season were total duds

Nov 11, 2023, 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:09 pm

Ralphie...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Ralphie, the beloved CU live mascot, had a tough end to her season on Saturday at Folsom Field.

Both her runs leading the team out of the tunnel were total duds, with several media members noticing she couldn’t make it very far and didn’t look all that interested in running.

This version of Ralphie is Ralphie VI, and is named “Ember” based on a fan vote in July 2022 that was also a fundraiser for the school. She was born in the spring of 2020.

Ralphie led the Buffs out for the first time this season last week against the Oregon State Beavers, sparking some to wonder why she hadn’t done it all year, as is tradition.

A CU spokesperson told Axios the change had nothing to do with Deion Sanders taking over the program, but rather was a “scheduling” issue.

Regardless, hopefully Ralphie can be better in 2024. It was a tough end to her season, as the Buffs football team looks to stop a losing streak and score a win over Arizona. They led the Wildcats 24-17 at halftime.

Buffs

Black and Gold Weekly...

Rachel Vigil

Black and Gold Weekly: Buffs take down LSU

CJ welcomes CU women’s basketball coach JR Payne to the show to discuss their win against the number 1 ranked LSU Tigers.

2 days ago

Folsom Field...

Will Petersen

Folsom Field getting major upgrade with massive new video board

CU announced Folsom Field's new video board should be ready for the start of 2024 play and has five times the surface area of the old one

3 days ago

Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders answers NFL head coaching question, with a slight catch

Deion Sanders does not want to coach in the NFL, what hadn't been asked of the first-year coach of the Colorado Buffaloes is a hypothetical

4 days ago

Deion Sanders, Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders shuts down any NFL Draft talk about Shedeur

Shedeur's father Deion Sanders thinks that his son and CU Buffs QB could handle the NFL but is focused on his collegiate career

4 days ago

Coach Prime...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime doesn’t want to talk about controversial OC switch

Coach Prime deflected the question, first challenging the reporter about something with his son Shedeur, before ultimately not answering it

4 days ago

Shaq...

Will Petersen

Shaq and Candace Parker congratulated CU women after big upset

Shaq gave some love to CU center Aaronette Vonleh, who had 24 points against LSU, while Parker hopes to see the Buffs at the Final Four

4 days ago

Ralphie’s last two runs of the season were total duds