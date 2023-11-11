Close
BRONCOS

Broncos could be facing Buffalo Bills at right time

Nov 10, 2023, 7:55 PM | Updated: 11:19 pm

Buffalo Bills...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The Denver Broncos appear to be catching the Buffalo Bills at the right time — when the three-time defending AFC East champions are beaten up.

The latest addition to Buffalo’s bulbous injury report came Friday, when wide receiver Stefon Diggs was listed as limited due to a back injury.

Diggs is on pace for the most productive season of his career. He leads the NFL with 70 receptions through nine games, putting him on pace for a career-high 132. He is also on pace for career-high marks in receiving yardage and touchdown catches.

The Bills can ill afford more injuries. Buffalo already has three key defensive starters on injured reserve and out for the season: cornerback Tre’Davious White (torn Achilles tendon), linebacker Matt Milano (knee) and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (torn pectoral muscle).

The Bills are also without cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) and tight end Dawson Knox (wrist surgery). Both are also on injured reserve.

Safety Micah Hyde hasn’t practiced this week due to a neck injury he incurred Sunday night in Cincinnati.

WHILE THE BUFFALO BILLS ARE INJURED, THE BRONCOS ARE HEALTHY

Meanwhile, at Centura Health Training Center, everyone on the Broncos 53-player roster practiced Friday. Wide receiver Brandon Johnson and guard Alex Palczewski worked ou on the side field as they continue working their way back from injured reserve.

Tight end Greg Dulcich did not join them during the period of practice open to media, but Sean Payton said Thursday that he believes Dulcich will return later this season from his hamstring injury.

