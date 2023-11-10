Close
AVALANCHE

Avalanche rename broadcast booth after late, great Peter McNab

Nov 9, 2023, 8:02 PM

Peter McNab...

(Photo courtesy of Altitude TV)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Just over a year ago, the Denver sports and hockey community lost a legend in Colorado Avalanche analyst Peter McNab.

McNab passed away on Nov. 6, 2022 after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer.

On Thursday night during their game with the Seattle Kraken, the Avalanche honored McNab with a heartfelt tribute. They renamed their television home the “Peter McNab Broadcast Booth” to commemorate his legacy. The ceremony was very touching.

McNab had a long connection to the state of Colorado. In the early 1970s, he was an All-WCHA player at the University of Denver. Then, he returned to the state when the Avalanche moved to town from Quebec. McNab was a fixture on the team’s television broadcasts since 1995, making last year his 27th season behind the mic for Avs games. He was able to call a few games in 2022 before his passing.

He, of course, got to witness the Avs win their third Stanley Cup in 2022.

Broadcasting was the second career for McNab in hockey. He played 15 seasons in the NHL, donning sweaters for the Sabres, Bruins, Canucks and Devils.

McNab was 70-years-old at the time of his passing, and a classy move from the Avalanche ensures his legacy will live on for a long time.

