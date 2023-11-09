Broncos’ Justin Simmons sees some Von Miller in Baron Browning

Denver Broncos legend Von Miller has 123.5 career sacks.

Current Broncos edge-rusher Baron Browning has seven.

There’s a gap the size of the Rocky Mountains between the two, but that doesn’t mean a guy who played with both doesn’t see a comparison.

Safety Justin Simmons met with the media on Thursday and was asked about Miller and Browning. The Broncos will play against the Super Bowl 50 MVP for the first time ever on Monday when they meet the Bills.

Simmons was very clear that no one can really compare with Miller, but when asked if Browning possesses some of the same traits, he agreed.

“For sure, for sure. Like I said, Von’s a one of one type of guy, I would never… but it’s Von-esque. He has that bend and he has that athleticism I think to be able to put himself in that upper echelon of pass rushers,” Simmons said of Browning.

And after missing the first five games of the season, Denver is 2-0 with Browning in the lineup. He was absolutely massive against the Chiefs, recording two sacks, three hits and a forced fumble. He’s a big reason why Patrick Mahomes lost for the first time in his career to the Broncos.

“What makes a lot of guys so special in our league is when you talk about getting the ball from an edge-rush standpoint. So, Baron definitely has that and he’s working hard to continue to polish his game and to keep getting better. It’s really cool to see,” Simmons said.

The Broncos will need Browning on Monday to hopefully get after Buffalo QB Josh Allen. He’s one of the best in the game and can also move the chains with his legs.

If Denver has any chance to win their third straight, Browning will need to channel his inner-Miller — while he watches from the other sideline.