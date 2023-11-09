Russell Wilson knows Von Miller is one of the best to ever do it

Russell Wilson and Von Miller have crossed paths plenty of times, some good and some bad.

But the current and the former star of the Denver Broncos have always had a solid relationship it seems no matter the results on the field. Since moving on from the Mile High, Miller has show his affection for the orange and blue many times and has shared that he was rooting for Russ. On Thursday, ahead of Miller’s first matchup-ever against the Broncos, the now Broncos quarterback spoke some really nice things about the pass-rusher.

“I’ve had the challenge of going against him,” Wilson said. “He’s one of the best defensive players to ever play this game and a true Hall of Famer, a guy who plays the game the right way. his ability to bend, get to the quarterback, and make key plays he’s been like that historically for years. To play the way he does, it’s as tough as it gets to go against, he’s a special player.”

Miller is undoubtedly a top-ten player in Broncos history and a surefire Hall of Famer thanks to the 10 seasons in Colorado where he recorded a franchise-best 110.5 sacks, 142 tackles for a loss and 25 forced fumbles. Of course, Miller’s efforts led the Broncos to Super Bowl 48 when Wilson’s Seattle topped Denver. Miller got back and led the incredible Super Bowl 50 winners’ defense to the franchise’s third championship. Wilson and Miller were contemporaries on opposite sides of the ball of two of the 2010’s best teams and that’s how they’ll be remembered. Though the odd turn at each’s tail end of their career has meant the Broncos have Miller or Wilson on the roster every season since 2010.

“I got to go to Courtland’s (Sutton) and he’s just the light of the room everywhere he goes, he knows how to impact the beach, where we were,” Wilson said. “We were just having a good time. He’s a first-class player and a first-class man.”

Wilson and Miller also share Trevor Moawad as a connection, a mental health coach who passed recently.

“Von and I know each other because of Trevor Moawad,” he said. “He was a guy who spent a lot of time with the mindset and thought process and Trevor was one of my closest friends and we bond on that too.”

If Miller lands a sack on Wilson this Monday night, it would be Von’s first of 2023 as he comes back from a big injury. Though if Wilson can score a win on the Bills, it’d be a significant turning point in the Broncos season.