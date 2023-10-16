Close
NUGGETS

Calvin Booth opens up about the Bones trade, takes shot at MPJ

Oct 16, 2023, 1:44 PM

Tijana Ibrahimovic (L) and Calvin Booth attend Sonjja Baram For Tzohar - Fashion Against Autism...

Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images for Sonjja Baram

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Nuggets general manager Calvin Booth made some very loud comments to Kevin O’Connor in a story The Ringer did about the team’s plan to build a dynasty.

The story has Booth quoted with his strongest comment on record yet about the controversial trade that sent Bones Hyland to Los Angeles ahead of last year’s deadline. The young backup point guard, who could heat up from three but struggled on defense found himself in a tiff with Michael Malone and other members of the Nuggets, pushing him to the bench. All the while, the team was priming for a playoff run that would net them a title.

But Booth didn’t just share the real reason Hyland was shipped off, he took a shot at current star Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. in the process.

“I knew you couldn’t have two guys that couldn’t guard, and we couldn’t have two guys that were young and kind of more ‘me guys,’” Booth told The Ringer. “Mike makes $30 million. He’s one of the best shooters in the NBA. So, Bones, there’s no place for you.”

The article further explains that Booth’s philosophy is not only one one size and length but to have uniquely skilled players on the roster with guys that do not have overlapping skillsets. Still, Booth only landed two second-round picks for a player who was drafted in the first round just over a year prior and had proven to be one of the best rookies in his class.

Part of the trade was explained away by the creation of minutes for Christian Braun and the other part by removing Hyland from the team as a benefit. It obviously worked out for the Nuggets last year, winning the title—though it’s hard to say the trade had much of an impact as the pieces involved in it didn’t much play for Denver.

What is most odd about the quote is referencing MPJ as a “me guy” and somebody who could not guard. While this may have been true of the Nuggets oversized sharpshooter in the past, it certainly has no standing on his play in 2022-23 and into the playoffs.

MPJ famously took a team-oriented role and sacrificed quite a bit as he stepped up his defense to help the Nuggets win in the NBA Finals. MPJ ranked in the upper half of the Nuggets in blocks and was second on the team in rebounds per contest during the playoffs.

The backhanded comment from Booth is even more odd when you consider how complementary he has been of Porter’s recovery from season-ending back surgery two years ago.

MPJ is one of three max contract players, with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and is a huge part of the Nuggets core moving forward. He has taken grief from fans, coach and now executive but they’ll all be counting on him if Denver is to chase their dynasty dreams.

“I just want dudes that we try to develop, and it’s sustainable,” Booth told the Ringer of the team’s approach. “If it costs us the chance to win a championship this year, so be it. It’s worth the investment. It’s more about winning three out of six, three out of seven, four out of eight than it is about trying to go back-to-back.”

So if the Nuggets don’t repeat it’s still part of Booth’s plan right or wrong—just like his thought of replacing role players with even more rookies.
***

