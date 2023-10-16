Pat McAfee mentions Rex Ryan as possible new Broncos DC

The Denver Broncos and Rex Ryan have been linked for several months now.

The team flirted with making him the defensive coordinator after hiring Sean Payton as the head coach, but ultimately went with Vance Joseph instead. Now, after a 1-5 start where the defense has been an issue in most games, some Ryan chatter has re-emerged.

On his show on Monday morning, Pat McAfee mentioned Ryan could replace Joseph. The whole thing is pretty casual, and McAfee is careful to use words like “allegedly,” but it’s clear he’s hearing some talk and wanted to pass it along.

Take a look and listen for yourself.

Allegedly the Denver Broncos could be making a change at DC.. Rex Ryan is potentially in the mix #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/FYvRkrrc5L — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

Again, McAfee uses words like “rumblings” and “rumors” to hedge whether or not any of this may actually happen.

What is real is Ryan loves to talk about the Broncos DC job on ESPN. Last month, he mentioned the team could’ve had him if they offered more money. That was an accusation that was curious, considering the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is by far the richest in the NFL.

Regardless, Joseph still has the job for now. And in a 19-8 loss to the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football, defense wasn’t exactly the issue. They gave up just one touchdown to Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.

Still, they also watched the Dolphins hang 70 on them earlier this year, the Commanders 35, the Jets 31 and the Bears 28. A change isn’t the craziest prediction in the world, and this one feels like it’s worth monitoring.

(Update 11:38 a.m.) –

ESPN and 104.3 The Fan insider Adam Schefter joined McAfee and said a change isn’t happening right now. He didn’t rule out one being made at the end of the year, but Schefter doesn’t believe Ryan will join the Broncos this season.

"Rex Ryan isn't going to Denver right now.. If somebody makes him feel wanted enough in the offseason I could see him going back to coaching" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive https://t.co/MCProFMCgf pic.twitter.com/RkJpu7SGHB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 16, 2023

***