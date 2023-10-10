Close
AVALANCHE

Avs make a trade for Caleb Jones, loads of Colorado connections

Oct 10, 2023, 12:53 PM | Updated: 1:15 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche acquired defenseman Caleb Jones on Tuesday from the Carolina Hurricanes.

The 26-year-old has loads of Colorado connections. His father, Popeye, played for the Nuggets for one season and is now currently an assistant coach with the team. His older brother, Seth, is an alternate captain for the Chicago Blackhawks and former No. 4 overall pick by the Nashville Predators.

The story goes that Popeye ran into Avs legend Joe Sakic at the Pepsi Center when he was playing for the Nuggets and Sakic for the Avalanche. Popeye asked Sakic about getting his kids involved in hockey, and the rest is history.

Jones will begin with the Colorado Eagles to start the season, but has a chance to play for the Avs a lot this year. He skated in 73 games for the Blackhawks in 2022-23 and has also spent time with the Oilers. In 217 NHL games, Jones has 14 goals and 36 assists.

Jones has two gold medals representing the United States, one at the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship and another at the 2015 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

The Avs kick their season off on Wednesday night in Los Angeles against the Kings, with dreams of winning their second Stanley Cup in three years. It’s something they’re co-favorites to do.

