Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Coach Prime: “tremendous chance” Travis Hunter plays on Friday

Oct 10, 2023, 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:51 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The timeline for CU two-way star Travis Hunter continues to improve, and it looks like he has a real shot to play against Stanford on Friday night.

One day after video emerged of Hunter back on the practice field, Coach Prime said he has a “tremendous chance” to be out there against the Cardinal.

“There’s a tremendous chance he could play,” Prime said. “It goes by how he looks, how he performs in practice, how his wind is. He has to be in shape. I don’t want him to be a liability, I want him always to be a tremendous asset… I love the team aspect of Travis, 100 percent. I hope he can play.”

Prime added that Hunter has been cleared by the doctors, that’s why he was practicing. Prime also said that Hunter is working out with “protection on” for the areas that were affected, specifically Hunter’s lacerated liver.

That injury occurred during the Rocky Mountain Showdown, after Hunter took a vicious hit from CSU DB Henry Blackburn. The shot, which many thought was late and dirty, sent Hunter to the hospital. After some vitriol, including extremely unnecessary threats toward Blackburn, the two buried the hatchet and went bowling.

Initially, it was thought Hunter wouldn’t return until Oct. 28 against UCLA, but it looks like he’s recovered faster than expected.

The 4-2 Buffs are just two wins from bowl eligibility, and having Hunter out there against Stanford would give them a great chance to get victory No. 5.

***

Buffs

Shedeur Sanders...

Jake Shapiro

Shedeur Sanders’ signature celebration is all over pro sports

Like father, like son, and in the Sanders family it's not just athletic gifts captivating the nation it's the celebration after the success that catches like wildfire too

1 hour ago

CU Buffs...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers believe Buffs will get fourth-straight win vs Pac-12 foe

The Colorado Buffaloes are come off just their second true road win in conference since 2017 and now at 4-2, Deion Sanders crew has maybe their easiest game yet

22 hours ago

Travis Hunter...

Will Petersen

CU Buffs two-way star Travis Hunter is back on the practice field

This news comes from Darius Sanders, sharing a video of Travis Hunter battling 1-on-1 with true freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller

22 hours ago

Place kicker Alejandro Mata #16 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Viral video emerges of ASU player taking postgame cheap shot on Buff

While Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders was busy celebrating, a Sun Devils player was busy taking a cheap shot

23 hours ago

Gonzaga Bulldogs Basketball...

Jake Shapiro

A basketball powerhouse may be joining the CU Buffs in the Big 12

Since leaving the Big 12 over a decade ago the Colorado Buffaloes under Tad Boyle have enjoyed their golden age of basketball, things will get crazy next year

1 day ago

Deion Sanders head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Deion Sanders lays into CU Buffs even though they won at ASU

The CU Buffs fighting for a win against ASU wasn't enough for head coach Deion Sanders, he's associated with excellence

3 days ago

Coach Prime: “tremendous chance” Travis Hunter plays on Friday