Coach Prime: “tremendous chance” Travis Hunter plays on Friday

The timeline for CU two-way star Travis Hunter continues to improve, and it looks like he has a real shot to play against Stanford on Friday night.

One day after video emerged of Hunter back on the practice field, Coach Prime said he has a “tremendous chance” to be out there against the Cardinal.

“There’s a tremendous chance he could play,” Prime said. “It goes by how he looks, how he performs in practice, how his wind is. He has to be in shape. I don’t want him to be a liability, I want him always to be a tremendous asset… I love the team aspect of Travis, 100 percent. I hope he can play.”

Prime added that Hunter has been cleared by the doctors, that’s why he was practicing. Prime also said that Hunter is working out with “protection on” for the areas that were affected, specifically Hunter’s lacerated liver.

That injury occurred during the Rocky Mountain Showdown, after Hunter took a vicious hit from CSU DB Henry Blackburn. The shot, which many thought was late and dirty, sent Hunter to the hospital. After some vitriol, including extremely unnecessary threats toward Blackburn, the two buried the hatchet and went bowling.

Initially, it was thought Hunter wouldn’t return until Oct. 28 against UCLA, but it looks like he’s recovered faster than expected.

The 4-2 Buffs are just two wins from bowl eligibility, and having Hunter out there against Stanford would give them a great chance to get victory No. 5.

