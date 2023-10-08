Marvin Mims Jr. is ready for the challenge of Sauce Gardner

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Marvin Mims Jr. has gotten off to a start unlike any other seen for a Broncos receiver in nearly a half-century. He has become the Broncos’ potent vertical threat. And he’s doing it despite having not played more than 17 snaps in a game this season.

Which means that at some point Sunday, the New York Jets might align their All-Pro cornerback, Sauce Gardner, across the line of scrimmage from Mims.

The Jets’ cornerback corps beyond Gardner is besieged by injuries. Starter D.J. Reed remains in the post-concussion protocol and will not play Sunday. Backup Brandin Echols won’t play, either. He has a hamstring injury.

So, Mims’ day is unlikely to be fully defined by facing Gardner. But that challenge could come. One wonders if the Jets will align Gardner against Mims, especially since the rookie has four plays covering at least 38 yards each in the last three weeks.

So, Mims has done his work to study the second-year standout.

“He has long arms, so his reach is critical,” Mims said. “You let him get his hands on you, it’s over. But at the end of the day, just try to keep his hands off you and just win with speed.”

So, how does a receiver keep Gardner’s hands away?

“It’s really just technique,” Mims said. “Look at his press pattern, kind of know when he’s going to shoot, when he’s not going to.”

Marvin Mims Jr. will have a challenge. But so will Gardner and the Jets secondary. Because it’s been a long time since a rookie receiver started off quite like Mims has.

25

Seasons since any other receiver opened their career with at least 240 receiving yards and more than 25 yards per catch in their first four games, as Marvin Mims Jr. has so far this season. New England’s Tony Simmons was the last to do this, racking up 251 receiving yards and 27.9 yards per reception in his first four games, which came in October and November 1998. (Data compiled via ProFootballReference.com.

Mims is just the seventh player since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to open his career with that stat line over four games. One of the other six is Ring of Famer Rick Upchurch, who had 273 yards and a 39.0-yards-per-catch average in the first four games of his rookie campaign in 1975.

643

Rushing yards allowed by the Broncos in their last three games — with 350 coming at Miami in Week 3. That is the most rushing yards allowed by the Broncos in a 3-game span since they surrendered 662 yards over a similar stretch in October 1998.

The Broncos have had 10 different seasons in which they’ve had a three-game stretch with at least 600 rushing yards allowed. In none of the previous nine did they make the playoffs, and just once (1981, 10-6) did the team finish with a winning season.

And while the Jets have the raw material to be productive on the ground, they have a pedestrian average of 95.5 yards per game on the ground — although their per-carry average is robust 4.7 yards.

1.33

Offensive touchdowns per game amassed by Nathaniel Hackett’s Broncos and Jets offenses during the 13 games in which he called plays over the last two seasons. That is lower than the worst per-game offensive-touchdown rate rate over the last two seasons (Pittsburgh, offensive 1.53 touchdowns per game).

The Broncos mustered just 11 offensive touchdowns in Hackett’s eight games as play-caller last year. They improved slightly in seven games with Klint Kubiak calling plays: 11 offensive touchdowns in seven games.

But the Broncos have averaged 3.0 offensive touchdowns per game since Hackett’s dismissal. That would rank sixth in the NFL if that rate were maintained over the last two seasons.

The league average in the last two seasons is 2.25 offensive touchdowns per game.

This should be a get-right game for the Broncos’ struggling defense.

