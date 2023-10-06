Close
BUFFS

Deion Sanders misses his radio show with medical issue

Oct 6, 2023, 2:29 PM

Deion Sanders Colorado Buffaloes...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Deion Sanders missed his weekly Colorado Buffaloes coaches show Thursday for health reasons, a university official said to The Denver Post.

The show tapes at noon from The Post Chicken and Beer in Boulder just off the Pearl Street Mall. Voice of the Buffs Mark Johnson had assistant coach Gary “Flea” Harrell on instead.

“We are going without Coach Prime here today,” Johnson said on the show. “We received notification a little while ago that (he) was a little under the weather and had a bad reaction to his immune IVs, is what I was told.”

CU’s athletic department did not give more details but told The Denver Post that Sanders is fine.

Sanders and the Buffs travel to Tempe to play Arizona State on Saturday. This isn’t the first health issue Coach Prime has had in recent years. Earlier this season, Sanders missed Pac-12 Media Day when he underwent two surgeries. They were to remove blood clots for a second time, plus a procedure to straighten the three remaining toes on his left foot.

Sanders has already lost two toes to amputation on his left foot and continues to experience significant problems with blood flow to that foot. Vascular surgeon Donald Jacobs warned Sanders earlier this year that the issues could cascade and then said to Colorado athletic trainer Lauren Askevold that losing the foot was a possibility.

Now 56, Coach Prime missed three games during the 2021 season at Jackson State due to complications from a previous foot surgery.

***

