Coach Prime lands on cover of TIME: “changing football forever”

Coach Prime has scored his biggest magazine photo shoot yet, and that’s landing on the cover of TIME.

The famous publication dropped the new story and image on Friday morning, in which it says that Deion Sanders is “changing football forever.”

Deion Sanders is changing college football forever. He talks to @seanmgregory about turning Colorado into the biggest story in sports https://t.co/gVDRqcLfBC pic.twitter.com/U8VV4gCAtc — TIME (@TIME) October 6, 2023

Prime, wearing his signature sunglasses and cross necklace, is called “The Believer” while also donning a black CU Buffs hoodie.

“We’re being unapologetically who we are,” Prime said to TIME’s Sean Gregory last week in Boulder. “You can tell, by everything that we’re accomplishing right now, that we’re headed in the proper direction at a speed that is undeniably a lot more expeditious than many people would have suspected.”

The story also features quotes from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who was a celebrity guest-picker at ESPN’s College Gameday, and also took in an epic Rocky Mountain Showdown between the Buffs and CSU Rams.

“In the world of college football, there is a certain expectation of how coaches should be and how they should act,” The Rock told Gregory. “Prime tore that playbook up and threw it out the window.”

It’s yet another example that the power of Sanders goes beyond college football, with a major news outlet the latest to feature Prime for all of America to read about.

The 3-2 Buffs travel to Arizona State on Saturday afternoon, looking to put an end to a mini-two-game losing streak. It’ll be the first game all year that’s not broadcast on FOX, ABC or ESPN, instead landing on the Pac-12 Network.

***