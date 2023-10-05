Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Ex-Bronco-turned-Jet says Broncos did Hackett ‘dirty’

Oct 5, 2023, 3:59 PM

Nathaniel Hackett...

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The New York Jets are sticking up for Nathaniel Hackett.

And as one former Broncos player says, they’re trying to exact “payback” on the Broncos in the name of Hackett, the ex-Broncos head coach who now serves as the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

“He got thrown under the bus — and then they tried to drag him under the bus,” Jets center Connor McGovern told ESPN.

“We wanted to rally around him from the start. He’s such a good guy. I don’t know how you want to say this — the opportunity he has — but we want to make the most of him being our play-caller.”

McGovern played for the Broncos from 2016-19, starting 36 games at center and right guard. He joined the Jets in 2020 as a free agent.

According to McGovern, Nathaniel Hackett hasn’t mentioned his feelings on the Broncos to his players. But they know.

“That’s not the type of guy he is,” McGovern told ESPN. “He has put his head down to grind. He doesn’t let stuff affect him.

“But that organization did him dirty, and we definitely want to allow him to get some payback.”

Added Jets offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, “We rally behind Hack, regardless. I think this week there may be a little bigger chip on some of the guys’ shoulders just because the comments that were made before.”

Those comments, of course, involved Payton saying that Hackett’s work as Broncos head coach “might have been one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” The Broncos went 4-11 before dismissing Hackett last Dec. 26. They are 1-3 this year.

Hackett did not say much regarding the Broncos on Thursday.

“This game is about those guys out on that field,” Hackett said at his press conference with New York-area media. “This game is not about me, it’s about me helping them during the week. I just want the guys to go out there and play a great game.”

His players seem motivated, at least. But without Aaron Rodgers, the Jets remain a team mired near the bottom of most offensive statistics.

***

Broncos

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

A key Broncos player makes a quick return to practice

Javonte Williams returned to practice just four days after suffering a hip-flexor injury against the Bears last Sunday.

5 hours ago

Nathaniel Hackett...

Andrew Mason

Nathaniel Hackett says little about Sean Payton, Broncos

Nathaniel Hackett wanted nothing more Thursday than to not talk about Denver when he met media for his weekly press conference.

8 hours ago

Denver Broncos cutdown tracker...

Will Petersen

Broncos reveal icy new field design to go along with white helmet

Not only will the end zones of the Broncos new field be white, but the logo at the 50-yard line will be the old school "D" that everyone loves

9 hours ago

Nik Bonitto...

Andrew Mason

The emergence of Nik Bonitto helped make the Broncos’ big OLB move possible

The Broncos' decision to move on from Randy Gregory came after Nik Bonitto had a breakout game, and it doesn't seem like a coincidence.

16 hours ago

Randy Gregory...

Cecil Lammey

Why Did the Broncos Move on From Randy Gregory? Orange and Blue Today 10.04

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break down the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – why did Sean Payton move on from Randy Gregory, the reaction from the locker room, who starts at RB versus the Jets in week 5, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton explains decision to cut Randy Gregory from Broncos

"We felt like with some of our younger players, and where we're going, it was best for our team," Sean Payton said about cutting Randy Gregory

1 day ago

Ex-Bronco-turned-Jet says Broncos did Hackett ‘dirty’