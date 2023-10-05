Close
BRONCOS

A key Broncos player makes a quick return to practice

Oct 5, 2023, 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:46 pm

Javonte Williams...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Javonte Williams returned to practice just four days after suffering a hip-flexor injury as the Broncos continued preparing for their Week 5 game against the New York Jets on Thursday.

Williams left last Sunday’s game with the Bears after just 2 carries due to the injury. It was his first injury-related setback since he returned from tearing multiple ligaments in his knee last October.

The Broncos officially listed Williams as limited.

Jaleel McLaughlin and Samaje Perine received the repetitions Sunday in place of Javonte Williams.

Perine rushed 6 times for 12 yards on 22 snaps, while also adding 23 yards on two receptions. McLaughlin racked up 72 yards on just 7 carries, while adding 32 yards on 3 receptions; he played 16 snaps. McLaughlin also scored his second touchdown of the season on an 18-yard, first-quarter catch.

WITH JAVONTE WILLIAMS PRACTICING, THE BRONCOS INCH CLOSER TO FULL STRENGTH

Just three Broncos players worked out on the north practice field Thursday, and all are on injured reserve: offensive lineman Alex Palczewski, tight end Greg Dulcich and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams.

Palczewski and Williams are eligible to return from injured reserve at any time, although their comebacks appear to be a little ways off. Dulcich, who suffered his hamstring injury in Week 1, is eligible to return next week.

Meanwhile, P.J. Locke and Baron Browning continue to practice in their ramp-up windows. Locke is coming off of a stint on injured reserve, while Browning spent the first four weeks of the regular season on the physically-unable-to-perform list.

Josey Jewell, Justin Simmons and Frank Clark also practiced once again. None of them played last week in Chicago, but all practiced both Wednesday and Thursday. Clark missed three games, while Simmons sat out the last two contests and Jewell left with an injury during the Broncos’ Week 3 defeat at Miami.

Jewell had a full practice workload Thursday. Simmons, Clark and Browning all are listed as limited. Also limited in Thursday’s work were center Lloyd Cushenberry III (quadriceps) and nose tackle Mike Purcell (ribs).

***

