Michael Malone speaks on Lakers feud with Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are just down the road from the Los Angeles Lakers, holding training camp in San Diego. While the two team’s physical locations are close in this moment, the Lakers would like to believe that their spot in the sport is close to the Nuggets.

Denver swept L.A. en route to a 16-4 postseason where the Nuggets claimed their first-ever title. Going into, during, and after that Western Conference finals series there’s been a lot of drama. It was the first time “King” LeBron James was swept before the Finals and he took it so poorly he faked a retirement, taking away from his former coach Michael Malone and the Nuggets achievement of beating the Lakers for the first time ever.

Going into the series, Malone had made it well known how disrespected he and the Nuggets felt by pundits laughing out loud at the concept Denver would down the Lakers. During the matchup, Bruce Brown put D’Angelo Russell in a career-altering box and steam went back and forth between the two teams.

The since has been interesting, with the most recent development coming as Anthony Davis said he and James have had conversations this summer about the Nuggets.

“Oh, they’re talking about us? That was what, four months ago?” Malone said from Nuggets’ training camp in Southern California. “I can’t speak for anybody in L.A., but if they’re still worried about us, that’s on them.”

The Lakers are for sure still worried about Denver.

“I think everybody knows it was pointed at us,” Lakers swingman Austin Reaves said of the Nuggets’ comments this week regarding Brown saying the Nuggets never felt like they were going to lose. “They can do it indirectly if they want, but I think it was very obvious to the public eye. That’s why everybody was talking about it.”

Malone tried to quell all of this before it even started, saying ahead of the NBA Finals, “They’ve gone fishing, we’re still playing” and tried to direct focus onto the Miami Heat a the time.

But after Denver won, Malone joked about retirement which drew a cryptic LeBron post on Instagram. “I hear I’m on your mind that much, huh??? I mean I guess I see why … Enjoy your light but just know I’m the SUN.”

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham said, it ain’t over in more colorful language while Malone said this is not a rivalry.

Rivals or not, the Lakers season will start this year like how it ended last season, with a battle against the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic will host the purple and gold on Denver’s ring night, as the NBA season opens.

