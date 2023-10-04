Close
Marshawn Lynch says Russell Wilson called him from a blocked number

Oct 4, 2023, 2:49 PM

Russell Wilson, Marshawn Lynch...

Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe wanted to get to the core of the issues between former Seattle Seahawks stars Russell Wilson and Marshawn Lynch.

On Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay weekly podcast, Lynch sat across from Sharpe for two hours. The most interesting part for Broncos Country came when Sharpe asked, “What happened with Russ and Pete?”

“I wouldn’t be the right person to speak on their relationship because I didn’t mess (sic) with them. I didn’t mess (sic) with Pete, and then I mean Russ was just a quarterback for me,” Lynch said.

One of the best running backs of his generation, Lynch played seven seasons in Seattle all under Pete Carroll. Wilson was the quarterback for five of those years, eventually ascending to one of the best players in the sport. The three, along with the Legion on Boom defense, spearheaded a group that won a Super Bowl and appeared in another.

“I respect Russell as a player and as a teammate. … Anything that I say is gonna come off as malice or as if I’m a hater. … I’ll take Russell, and I’ll put him right there at quarterback, and I’ll rock with him, because I have done that. But as far as anything else… No, there’s no, you can’t pick up the phone and call ol’ boy or nothing. I don’t have his number.” Lynch said.

Sharpe spent some of the conversation trying to understand the alien-like person that is Wilson. The former tight end shared that even John Elway would come by the actual Club Shay Shay and hang with the guys who were playing cards and drinking beers. When asked if Wilson ever partied with Lynch or the team the running back made the face below, then said the entire Seahawks roster including kickers would swing by his place.

After a game where Wilson struggled and Lynch did well, the running back said he reached out to a Seahawks staffer to give the quarterback a call. The two eventually talked with Russ calling from a blocked number, according to Lynch on the podcast. Lynch said he tried to explain he’s here for Russ just like Russ is here for him.

“We on the same team going for the same goals and this is how he responded,” Lynch said. “Maybe he didn’t understand.”

Lynch’s take was that things went south in Seattle when Carroll started giving Wilson special treatment.

Lynch now works as a broadcaster and actor, retiring from football in 2019 after five Pro Bowl seasons. Wilson was a top-five offensive player in the league that season and got much acclaim. He’s since been traded to Denver where he and the Broncos have struggled and a stream of current and former Seahawks have shared negative comments about Wilson.

***

