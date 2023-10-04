Broncos get a slew of defensive players back for practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos defense looked more like it was supposed to at practice Wednesday.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell, safeties Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke and edge rushers Baron Browning and Frank Clark all returned to practice as the Broncos dove into their preparations for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Jewell missed last week’s game with what was categorized as a hip injury. Simmons missed the last two games with what was listed as the same injury, although he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday last week. He went into the weekend listed as questionable and was scratched in Chicago.

Locke practiced for the first time since going on injured reserve at the start of the regular season. Clark worked for the first time since he suffered a partial tear of the abductor muscle three weeks earlier during practice.

Browning remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list. The Broncos now have a three-week window in which to choose to activate him. That window started with his practice work Wednesday.

THE BRONCOS STILL HAVE SOME INJURIES WITH WHICH TO DEAL

And most prominent among those is running back Javonte Williams. He worked out on the side field Wednesday after suffering a hip-flexor injury during last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Williams worked alongside offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams. Both remain on injured reserve. Tight end Greg Dulcich also remains in the rehabilitation protocol. He is eligible to return from injured reserve next week.

