Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos get a slew of defensive players back for practice

Oct 4, 2023, 2:32 PM

Broncos...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos defense looked more like it was supposed to at practice Wednesday.

Inside linebacker Josey Jewell, safeties Justin Simmons and P.J. Locke and edge rushers Baron Browning and Frank Clark all returned to practice as the Broncos dove into their preparations for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Jewell missed last week’s game with what was categorized as a hip injury. Simmons missed the last two games with what was listed as the same injury, although he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday last week. He went into the weekend listed as questionable and was scratched in Chicago.

Locke practiced for the first time since going on injured reserve at the start of the regular season. Clark worked for the first time since he suffered a partial tear of the abductor muscle three weeks earlier during practice.

Browning remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list. The Broncos now have a three-week window in which to choose to activate him. That window started with his practice work Wednesday.

THE BRONCOS STILL HAVE SOME INJURIES WITH WHICH TO DEAL

And most prominent among those is running back Javonte Williams. He worked out on the side field Wednesday after suffering a hip-flexor injury during last Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears.

Williams worked alongside offensive lineman Alex Palczewski and nickel cornerback K’Waun Williams. Both remain on injured reserve. Tight end Greg Dulcich also remains in the rehabilitation protocol. He is eligible to return from injured reserve next week.

***

Broncos

Randy Gregory...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton sent a message to the entire team by cutting Randy Gregory

The message to the locker room should be clear after the release of Randy Gregory: There are no sacred cows under Sean Payton.

3 hours ago

Randy Gregory (5) of the Denver Broncos celebrates sacking Jimmy Garoppolo (10) of the San Francisc...

Jake Shapiro

Another potential reason why Broncos cut Randy Gregory emerges

There are many reasons the Denver Broncos would want to move on from Randy Gregory but a tiny wrinkle is the that the team is getting back an important defender

4 hours ago

Randy Gregory...

Andrew Mason

Stunner: Broncos release edge rusher Randy Gregory

After a disappointing start to the season, Randy Gregory is no longer a Bronco, as the team released the former free-agent pickup Wednesday.

5 hours ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Against the Bears, the Broncos flunked the midterm and aced the final

And Marvin Mims Jr. encapsulates the duality of the Broncos' Week 4 performance, with an early muff and a massive reception.

16 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Did Sean Payton Fix Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson? Orange and Blue Today 10.03

Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Did Broncos HC Sean Payton already fix QB Russell Wilson, what can the team do about their O-Line woes, what kind of adjustments will the defense make, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

22 hours ago

Essang Bassey...

Andrew Mason

Broncos waive Essang Bassey, their early-season nickel corner

Essang Bassey lost his grip on the nickel corner position, and now he lost his spot on the Broncos' 53-player roster.

23 hours ago

Broncos get a slew of defensive players back for practice