Richard Sherman randomly rips Nuggets coach Michael Malone

Former NFL star Richard Sherman is now on one of those television shows where they scream at each other every morning.

And he seems to be really embracing it.

Sherman went on a random rant about Nuggets head coach Michael Malone on Wednesday, ripping him and saying he’ll be “irrelevant” one day. Take a look for yourself.

Richard Sherman on undisputed: “Michael Malone has had one successful season… he will be an irrelevant, erroneous name in the history books of the NBA.” He also struggled to name 4 players on the Nuggets, only knowing Jok, Jamal and MPJ off the top. Be better, Rick. pic.twitter.com/q5Eaw2RnYW — MICHAEL PORTER WATER 💦🔫🌊 (@MPJsGirlfriend) October 4, 2023

This comes on the heels of the Lakers being unable to stop talking about Denver, so it makes sense it was a topic. But for Sherman to go off on Malone feels silly.

LA players and fans seem to be upset about a comment made by a media personality in which Malone was introduced at the Nuggets championship parade as “the Lakers daddy.” But Malone himself never said that, which is something folks don’t really understand.

Malone took one mild shot at LeBron James on the Pat McAfee show, joking he might retire. This was after James changed the narrative from Denver’s sweep, getting the focus back on himself and threatening to hang it up. It seemed like it had no chance of ever actually happening.

Regardless, this is lazy by Sherman and unnecessary. Malone guided the Nuggets from rebuilding, to contender to champion. And no one can take that away from him.

He will remembered in Denver (and by good NBA fans) for a long, long time.

