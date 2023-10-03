Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Oddsmakers have rare line on CU Buffs game against Sun Devils

Oct 3, 2023, 2:00 PM

Arizona State against Colorado...

Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Buffaloes have only twice been favorites on the road going back to 2017 and one of those times will be this Saturday when the team travels to Tempe.

Thought the lined opened the Buffs as a six-point favorite and it’s fallen, CU is still a two-point favorite as of Tuesday afternoon. Colorado has fallen to 3-2, losing two weeks in a row to top ten teams in Oregon and USC. The Buffaloes battle with the Trojans came down to a single score, and the Arizona State Sun Devils also gave UCS quite the battle. Though the only ASU win this year came at home against lower-tiered Southern Utah in a hard-fought game.

The Sun Devils toughest stretch in their schedule is ahead of them while the Buffaloes slate gets easier and opens up a bit here as they seek a bowl for just the second time in a full season going back to 2007.

The Buffs have been all over the place with oddsmakers this season, jumping from three-score dogs to three-score favorites week over week and touchdown dogs to favorites within a week.

CU is 1-1 on the road, with a win over at the time ranked TCU Horned Frogs and a blowout loss to the Ducks.

The Buffaloes are 3-10 against the ASU all-time, with the two meeting for the first time in 2006. Every year since 2001 Colorado has played the Sun Devils with the two in the Pac-12 South, and they’ll likely keep playing each other in the future given they’re both headed to the Big 12 next season. ASU won the last two matchups, winning 42-34 last October in Boulder.

USC and CU will kick at 4:30 p.m. here in Denver, on PAC-12 Network.

The Buffaloes will host the Stanford Cardinal on a Friday night the following week, before the team’s bye.

***

Buffs

Snoop Dogg...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime says Snoop Dogg FaceTimed, looking to talk with WR

Omarion Miller put on a show in front of millions, and then got a call from one of the most famous rappers in the world in Snoop Dogg

5 hours ago

Travis Hunter of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

CU Buffs get back key member of secondary, but still without star

The Sanders boys are back and healthy but the Colorado Buffaloes will not be whole just yet as Travis Hunter works his way back

5 hours ago

Shedeur Sanders...

Will Petersen

CU / USC most watched in Week 5, Buffs have five of top-8 all year

The CU Buffs have, of course, only played five games -- so every single one of them has been must-see TV and the ratings reflect that

6 hours ago

Deion Sanders...

James Merilatt

Despite two-straight losses, things just getting started for Coach Prime

The naysayers may think the Buffaloes have already peaked under Deion Sanders, but big things are ahead for Colorado, even at 3-2

3 days ago

Sean Lewis of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Coaching costs CU Buffs in upset bid against USC Trojans

Without Coach Prime it's hard to imagine the Colorado Buffaloes being here—battling the No. 8 USC Trojans in front of a national audience with celebrities and scouts in the house

3 days ago

Omarion Miller #14 of the Colorado Buffaloes...

Jake Shapiro

Michael Irvin praises CU freshman who broke record against USC

A star was born for the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday, freshman wide receiver Omarion Miller set a school record for a freshman with 196 yards

3 days ago

Oddsmakers have rare line on CU Buffs game against Sun Devils