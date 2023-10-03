Oddsmakers have rare line on CU Buffs game against Sun Devils

The Colorado Buffaloes have only twice been favorites on the road going back to 2017 and one of those times will be this Saturday when the team travels to Tempe.

Thought the lined opened the Buffs as a six-point favorite and it’s fallen, CU is still a two-point favorite as of Tuesday afternoon. Colorado has fallen to 3-2, losing two weeks in a row to top ten teams in Oregon and USC. The Buffaloes battle with the Trojans came down to a single score, and the Arizona State Sun Devils also gave UCS quite the battle. Though the only ASU win this year came at home against lower-tiered Southern Utah in a hard-fought game.

The Sun Devils toughest stretch in their schedule is ahead of them while the Buffaloes slate gets easier and opens up a bit here as they seek a bowl for just the second time in a full season going back to 2007.

The Buffs have been all over the place with oddsmakers this season, jumping from three-score dogs to three-score favorites week over week and touchdown dogs to favorites within a week.

CU is 1-1 on the road, with a win over at the time ranked TCU Horned Frogs and a blowout loss to the Ducks.

The Buffaloes are 3-10 against the ASU all-time, with the two meeting for the first time in 2006. Every year since 2001 Colorado has played the Sun Devils with the two in the Pac-12 South, and they’ll likely keep playing each other in the future given they’re both headed to the Big 12 next season. ASU won the last two matchups, winning 42-34 last October in Boulder.

USC and CU will kick at 4:30 p.m. here in Denver, on PAC-12 Network.

The Buffaloes will host the Stanford Cardinal on a Friday night the following week, before the team’s bye.

