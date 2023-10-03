Coach Prime says Snoop Dogg FaceTimed, looking to talk with WR

CU Buffs true freshman WR Omarion Miller had a huge game against USC on Saturday, and Snoop Dogg FaceTimed Coach Prime looking to talk with him.

Deion Sanders revealed that in his press conference on Tuesday morning, answering the call shortly after Colorado lost to the Trojans, 48-41.

“I know I just handed him the phone and said somebody wants to talk to you. He looked at the phone like ‘oh my God!’ Yeah, it was Snoop. Snoop wanted to talk to Omarion. He wanted to challenge him,” Sanders said.

Miller caught the first passes of his college career in the shootout, and went off all day long. He finished with seven receptions for 196 yards and a touchdown, as the Buffs furious rally came up just short.

As for why Snoop Dogg wanted to challenge Miller? Prime says it’s all about repeating the performance now that he’s on people’s radars.

“It’s one thing when they don’t expect something. Now all of you expect something,” Sanders said. “I made a point, it’s not the expectation others have of you, it’s the expectation you have of yourself that should matter the most.”

It’s pretty darn cool for a college kid to put on a show like that in front of millions, and then get a call from one of the most famous rappers in the world.

But that’s the power of Coach Prime, demonstrated for about the 100th time.

