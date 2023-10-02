Josh Kroenke on Altitude TV issue: No one more frustrated than me

Denver Nuggets president and governor Josh Kroenke met with reporters on Monday at the team’s media day.

It was a fun one, as the Nuggets are coming off their first ever NBA title.

But unfortunately the ongoing dispute between Altitude TV and Comcast still lingers. The largest cable provider in Denver hasn’t carried the network since the summer of 2019. It’s looking more and more likely that another season will begin without the games available to most of the market.

Owners with the Jazz and Suns have gotten creative in how they bring the games to fans, and Kroenke was asked about trying something different.

“Absolutely. We’re looking at everything. I know Ryan Smith at the Jazz very well. I know the new guy Ishbia down in Phoenix very well. They’ve done very interesting things there. Our model is slightly different here in Denver, but we’re looking at it all,” Kroenke said.

Utah, for example, is putting their games on for free over-the-air. Basically, if you have an antenna, you can watch the Jazz on a local station. Kroenke didn’t elaborate if that’s an option for Altitude, but made it clear that he’s not thrilled this is still dragging on.

“I mean, trust me, as much as the fans are frustrated, no one is more frustrated than myself or my father (Stan Kroenke) in this matter. And we’re trying to figure out a resolution, because we want to show the best teams in the leagues and we have the Avs and the Nuggets,” Kroenke said.

Even NBA commissioner Adam Silver has chimed in on the issue, so this is something that’s on the league’s radar as well. Kroenke communicated one last time he’s upset by all of it.

“It’s a very frustrating thing for us and I can assure you we’re doing all we can. And sorry, that’s a rambling answer at this point, but hopefully you can sense the frustration in my voice too, because we want the best for the fans and that’s to see their teams,” Kroenke said.

The Nuggets begin training camp this week and will play their first game at the end of October. That one, like plenty of others, is on national TV.

