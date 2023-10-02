Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton explains why he had the sleeves cut off Sunday

Oct 2, 2023, 11:36 AM

Sean Payton...

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Sean Payton and Bill Belichick are both branches of the Bill Parcells coaching tree. So, when Payton stalked the sideline in Chicago on Sunday afternoon with the sleeves on his windbreaker snipped, it was fair to wonder about the connective tissue.

And it was equally fair to note that the snips coincided with the Broncos stirring and overturning a 21-point deficit in the game’s final 20 minutes.

But as it turned out, it was just a functional thing.

“Look, it wasn’t a new pullover, but [the sleeves] have got kind of the elastic finish right by your wrist that was — it was almost like there was no air getting in and out,” Payton explained. “We had to give it some air. It was just a tight fit around the wrist.

“So, we made it a loose fit.”

Just as Quinn Meinerz used to speak of how he wanted to “let the belly breathe,” Payton decided to let his arms breathe.

Freed from the constriction of elastic, Payton’s hands held the play sheet featuring the calls that allowed the Broncos to rally from a 28-7 deficit with 24 unanswered points for a 31-28 win.

There remains plenty for Sean Payton and the Broncos to fix, of course. As he noted after the game, the Broncos “are still not doing well.” They escaped from the hole, but as a slew of players said after the game, it was largely a hole of their own making. Several players used the cliche “we shot ourselves in the foot” to describe the team’s form for the first two-thirds of the contest.

But sartorially speaking, Payton received the stitch fix he needed.

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Russell Wilson shows that he’s still cool and calm under pressure

During the Broncos furious second-half rally against the Bears, their quarterback demonstrated the clutch gene that's made him a star

6 hours ago

Nik Bonitto...

Cecil Lammey

Youth was served in Broncos come-from-behind win over the Bears

A group of young players sparked Denver's improbable comeback at Chicago, leading the team to their first victory of the season

6 hours ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

James Merilatt

Jaleel McLaughlin keys Broncos comeback, should earn bigger role

Trailing 28-7 late in the third quarter, the Broncos were dead in the water against the Bears, until their rookie running back saved the day

8 hours ago

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

The Denver Broncos ‘are still not doing well,’ but they found hope

The Denver Broncos rallied to win Sunday, and there are positives ... but let's not make too big a deal of this just yet.

18 hours ago

Kareem Jackson...

Cecil Lammey

What Does This Win over the Chicago Bears Mean for the Denver Broncos? Denver Sports Postgame LIVE

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey breaks down the Denver Broncos vs Chicago Bears matchup in Week 4. Topics Include – how the Broncos offense was able to look better in the second half, did the Bears just run out of gas on offense or did the Denver defense play better, who wants to be part […]

20 hours ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos lose star running back to injury, another steps up

Javonte Williams left Sunday's Denver Broncos 31-28 comeback win in the first half with a hip injury but for the Denver Broncos they have a next man up

21 hours ago

Sean Payton explains why he had the sleeves cut off Sunday