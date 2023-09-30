A former high-round Broncos draft pick has a new home

KJ Hamler has a new home.

The former Broncos second-round pick joined the Indianapolis Colts practice squad on Saturday, a move that provides a likely permanent finality to his star-crossed, injury-strangled Broncos career.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported th move.

Hamler’s Broncos journey ended when the team waived him from the non-football injury list during training camp after a diagnosis of pericarditis.

“This is not a farewell, this is not a goodbye, this is a see you soon as I take a break for my health,” Hamler wrote on his Instagram account at the time of the move.

SEAN PAYTON SPOKE OF THE POSSIBILITY OF BRINGING BACK KJ HAMLER

In the wake of the decision to waive KJ Hamler following his pericarditis diagnosis, Payton kept the door open to bring back the fourth-year wide receiver.

“His [situation] is unique, and it’s a unique condition,” Payton said on Aug. 1. “We had a long visit with him.

“I don’t want to put a prognosis or timeline on it, but approximately a month and probably another couple of weeks to get in football shape. We are hopeful that once the symptoms dissipate and he is cleared, then that leaves us a lot of options.

“We spent a lot of time with him and his agent coming up with the best plan, and we feel like we have a good one.”

But it was telling that despite the Broncos making a slew of moves at wide receiver on the back end of the roster and the practice squad in the two weeks after the cut to 53 players, they did not bring back Hamler.

The team also issued Hamler’s No. 1 jersey to another player. After the cut to the 53-man roster, cornerback Tremon Smith donned that number. And the Broncos ultimately opted for other wide receivers to fill out their practice squad: David Sills, Phillip Dorsett and Michael Bandy.

The die appeared cast for Hamler. Now he will try to restart his football journey anew.

