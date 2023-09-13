Close
BRONCOS

Justin Simmons says Jimmy G did “great acting” on critical penalty

Sep 13, 2023, 3:58 PM

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons committed a crucial penalty in the team’s 17-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

On the first drive of the game, Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo scrambled on third-and-eight and Simmons came up to make a play.

Garoppolo may have gotten the first down regardless, but Simmons hit him and was called for a personal foul. Garoppolo grabbed his head and made a scene on the field after the sequence.

But a closer look reveals Simmons caught more of Broncos defensive end Frank Clark than he did of Garoppolo. He never hit his head, and it’s very borderline whether a flag should’ve even been thrown. The Raiders went on to score a touchdown three plays later and take a 7-0 lead.

“I mean, I guess great acting on Jimmy’s end,” Simmons said when asked about the play on Wednesday. “But if I get a fine, I think anyone that watches that clip can tell that there was no force with the helmet. I hit his shoulder pad with my elbow and I think the rest of, what I was aiming for, ended up hitting either his back or Frank.”

Simmons is right on that part. Again, he made zero contact with Garoppolo’s head. It’s unfortunate the QB sold it like he did, but it’s also decent strategy. Still, Simmons shouldn’t get hit in the wallet for it.

“Those types of plays are so bang-bang. Critical third-down. I’m not really sure how close the yardage was, like in real time. I mean, I don’t make the rules, but I don’t think it was fine-worthy. And if it was, I’m sure we’ll do a good job with the appeal to that,” Simmons said.

It sounds like Simmons hasn’t heard from the NFL yet, but if he does, he doesn’t want to pay them a dime. And frankly, he shouldn’t have to.

***

