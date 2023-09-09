CU has massive throne on their sideline, may be used for big plays

The debut of Coach Prime and the CU Buffs at Folsom Field is mere moments away, and several media members noticed the addition of a new throne on the sideline.

It’s unclear what the spectacular piece of art we’ll be used for, but it definitely could be to celebrate big plays or turnovers. The player who makes one might be temporarily crowned “king.”

I’m guessing this is CU’s version of a turnover chain. Looks sick pic.twitter.com/v05B2GiuGK — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) September 9, 2023

Issa Colorado throne 👑 🦬 pic.twitter.com/zRJq7xePHR — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 9, 2023

The new throne on the CU sideline. They’re ready to crown some champs in Boulder #CUbuffs #gobuffs #9sports pic.twitter.com/5dknOxmCpA — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) September 9, 2023

Stay tuned, but if things go well against Nebraska, we should be seeing plenty of this on the FOX broadcast.

Heck, we’ll be seeing it on the highlight shows all night as well.

That’s the power of Prime, and he doesn’t do anything small up at CU.

