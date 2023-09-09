Close
BUFFS

CU has massive throne on their sideline, may be used for big plays

Sep 9, 2023, 9:32 AM

CU throne...

(Photo by Jake Shapiro, Denver Sports)

(Photo by Jake Shapiro, Denver Sports)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The debut of Coach Prime and the CU Buffs at Folsom Field is mere moments away, and several media members noticed the addition of a new throne on the sideline.

It’s unclear what the spectacular piece of art we’ll be used for, but it definitely could be to celebrate big plays or turnovers. The player who makes one might be temporarily crowned “king.”

Stay tuned, but if things go well against Nebraska, we should be seeing plenty of this on the FOX broadcast.

Heck, we’ll be seeing it on the highlight shows all night as well.

That’s the power of Prime, and he doesn’t do anything small up at CU.

***

