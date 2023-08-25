Close
COFFEE BREAK

Why (and why not) the Broncos should bring in another WR

Aug 25, 2023, 11:10 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

With Jerry Jeudy going down with a hamstring injury, Tim Patrick out for the season, should the Broncos look to bring in another WR?

Bruce Brown...

Rachel Vigil

We say our goodbyes to Bruce B

Broncos may get lucky when it comes to their matchups against the Chiefs + we say our goodbyes to a special Nugget.

2 days ago

Drew Brees Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

A legend at Broncos practice

Guess who's back at Broncos practice! Plus everyone loves a good jersey conversation - the white is taking over! Love it or hate it?

3 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Have we seen enough out of Russell Wilson?

Another preseason game in the books - did we see ENOUGH out of Russell Wilson?

4 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Sean Payton spills the secret Russell Wilson has been trying to keep

Sean Payton spills the secret Russell Wilson has been trying to keep + the Nuggets season will be here before you know it! Which games do you need to circle on your calendar?

7 days ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

Rachel Vigil

Are the Broncos becoming the Saints 2.0?

Another former Saint is coming to the Broncos. Is Sean Payton creating the Saints 2.0 here in Denver? Plus is a camp darling on the hot seat?

8 days ago

Jamal Murray...

Rachel Vigil

What are you doing for half a million dollars?

Jamal Murray says he can't do to the FIBA World Cup and people aren't pleased. What's your take on Jamal sitting out? Also, what would you be willing to do for HALF A MILLION DOLLARS? Richie is willing to head out to the wilderness and Rachel says hell no.

9 days ago

