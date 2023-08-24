Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos still have many questions, may have taken big-time blow

Aug 24, 2023, 2:26 PM

Russell Wilson leads the Denver Broncos...

Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images

BY DMAC


Host of "The Drive"

What was once, existed once again. Denver Broncos training Camp 2023 was bookended by injuries to wide receivers.

Early in camp, Tim Patrick went down with a season-ending Achilles injury almost a year to the day when he ripped his ACL in 2022. And on camp’s final day, in a joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams, Jerry Jeudy had to be carted off with a hamstring injury. In between, Jalen Virgil ripped his meniscus and will be out for the year and K.J. Hamler was diagnosed with a heart issue that has him away from the team.

It’s been rough.

The Rams and Broncos were the two most injured teams in the league last year which clearly led to a disappointing season from both teams. Did we see the true snake-bit team in Orange and Blue or were they in Blue and Yellow?

“Things happen,” exhaled offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi. “I don’t think of them as being snake-bit or whatever. But I know what you’re asking.”

Broncos Country now holds their collective breath awaiting news on Jeudy. Losing two of the team’s top three receivers in the pre-season would be devastating for any offense—let alone one that, according to many, needed to be focused on “fixing” Russel Wilson. As the brilliant football commentator Giselle Bunchen once said about her ex-husband Tom Brady, Wilson can’t throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.

The Broncos were deflated and defeated after a poor showing on the field against the Rams on Wednesday.

“Yesterday wasn’t good enough, today was better,” said defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. “I said to the guys last night ‘We can’t start games that way.’ The first four or five drives, we were out of sorts. We have to have a mindset of being dominant from the start.”

Head coach Sean Payton was also frustrated by the way devious day’s effort but said he was fine with how they bounced back and was insistent that he was satisfied with the conditioning and fitness level of his team.

However, it was hard to miss the obvious that the Broncos wilted in the hot August sun, while the sea-level Beach Boys that are the Rams displayed the relentless energy of their wound-up coach Sean McVay.

There were questions about how this team would blend from the start. Those questions remain while it appears the injury issue—that remains the same too.

***

Broncos

jerry jeudy...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos best receiver carted off the field at joint practice

The Denver Broncos receivers room is having a tough preseason with injuries and Thursday may have been the worst break yet

14 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe...

Will Petersen

Shannon Sharpe is officially back debating, this time on ESPN

Reports had been circulating this was the next move for Shannon Sharpe, and Stephen A. Smith made the announcement on ESPN on Thursday

14 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

The first day of Broncos-Rams joint practice will be defined by what happens on the second

The first Broncos-Rams joint practice was not what Sean Payton wanted, with two Jerry Jeudy drops ... but there's one more chance Thursday.

2 days ago

Empower Field at Mile High Stadium...

Will Petersen

Broncos officially unveil massive new scoreboard at Mile High

The new scoreboard was one of the centerpieces of $100M worth of renovations done at the stadium; it's now the fourth largest in the NFL

2 days ago

Jonathan Taylor...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos one of most interested teams in Jonathan Taylor

"From people that I talk to, multiple sources around the league...it's the Dolphins and it's the Broncos," Cecil Lammey said on 104.3 The Fan

2 days ago

Sean Payton Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

What Did Joint Practices Reveal about Russell Wilson? Orange and Blue Today 8.23.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes with the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: What did joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams reveal about QB Russell Wilson, drops were once again a problem for WR Jerry Jeudy, why did the pass rush fail to get pressure in drills, […]

2 days ago

Broncos still have many questions, may have taken big-time blow