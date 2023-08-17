Are the Broncos becoming the Saints 2.0?
Aug 17, 2023, 9:33 AM
Another former Saint is coming to the Broncos. Is Sean Payton creating the Saints 2.0 here in Denver? Plus is a camp darling on the hot seat?
Jamal Murray says he can't do to the FIBA World Cup and people aren't pleased. What's your take on Jamal sitting out? Also, what would you be willing to do for HALF A MILLION DOLLARS? Richie is willing to head out to the wilderness and Rachel says hell no.
2 days ago
Look, we get it, people want to just see the RESULTS from Russell Wilson and Sean Payton but training camp is about the process. Are you willing to trust the Sean Payton PROCESS?
3 days ago
How does Colorado's move to the Big 12 look now that some others from the Pac-12 have joined as well
11 days ago
Today is an important day out at Training Camp! Let's see how the Broncos offense really moves.
14 days ago
Since nothing new has changed with Russell Wilson, let's highlight some other players that have looked good in camp! Plus our thoughts on the social media handles that Coach Prime is using.
15 days ago
When will the excuses for Russell Wilson stop? Will Russ impress in the red zone today?
16 days ago