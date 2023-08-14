The Good and the Bad from Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson in their Preseason Opener – Orange and Blue Today 8.14.2023
Aug 14, 2023, 4:40 PM | Updated: Aug 15, 2023, 9:42 am
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – does QB Russell Wilson’s performance in the preseason game against the Cardinals show that he’s back, concerns about injuries, can they get another kicker, plus more!