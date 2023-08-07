Pac-4
Aug 7, 2023, 1:01 PM
How does Colorado’s move to the Big 12 look now that some others from the Pac-12 have joined as well? Plus, what does the Broncos offense need before the season starts?
Today is an important day out at Training Camp! Let's see how the Broncos offense really moves.
4 days ago
Since nothing new has changed with Russell Wilson, let's highlight some other players that have looked good in camp! Plus our thoughts on the social media handles that Coach Prime is using.
5 days ago
When will the excuses for Russell Wilson stop? Will Russ impress in the red zone today?
6 days ago
The Broncos remain in the headlines - this time because of injuries! Will we ever see Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler back in a Broncos uniform?
7 days ago
Sean Payton said they are doing everything opposite of last year and he wasn't kidding... has the intensity on the field given hope to a better record this season? DMac and Rachel discuss!
11 days ago
Wowza! Sean Payton didn't hold back at all in his USA Today article. Rachel and DMac break down the expectations for the team. Plus, did Payton hype up Russ or make excuses for him?
12 days ago