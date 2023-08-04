Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

2-Minute Drill

Aug 4, 2023, 10:02 AM

BY RACHEL VIGIL


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Today is an important day out at Training Camp! Let’s see how the Broncos offense really moves.

Coffee Break

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Moving on from Training Camp Russ

Since nothing new has changed with Russell Wilson, let's highlight some other players that have looked good in camp! Plus our thoughts on the social media handles that Coach Prime is using.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Rachel Vigil

Russ in the red zone

When will the excuses for Russell Wilson stop? Will Russ impress in the red zone today?

3 days ago

Tim Patrick...

Rachel Vigil

The heartbreak for Tim Patrick

The Broncos remain in the headlines - this time because of injuries! Will we ever see Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler back in a Broncos uniform?

4 days ago

Garett Bolles...

Rachel Vigil

The fans are in the building

Sean Payton said they are doing everything opposite of last year and he wasn't kidding... has the intensity on the field given hope to a better record this season? DMac and Rachel discuss!

8 days ago

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

Sean Payton in the headlines

Wowza! Sean Payton didn't hold back at all in his USA Today article. Rachel and DMac break down the expectations for the team. Plus, did Payton hype up Russ or make excuses for him?

9 days ago

Eyioma Uwazurike...

Rachel Vigil

Coffee and Cuffs

The Broncos new alternative helmet is here! Do we love it or hate it? Nate Jackson joins the show to tell us about his handcuff story. Plus Mark Schlereth is disappointed! Why? Find out right now!

11 days ago

2-Minute Drill