Report: Broncos still interested in star free agent running back

The Denver Broncos aren’t looking for a Javonte Williams replacement, nor are they even trying to find a short-term bandaid as the third-year back is already back from his catastrophic knee injury.

No, the Broncos are possibly looking to make their backfield a two-headed monster.

According to Pro Football Talk, Denver is still in the Dalvin Cook sweepstakes. Granted the headline and focus of the article is about the Broncos budding rival—the New York Jets—but the Broncos Dolphins and Patriots still have their hats in the ring.

Cook remains a free agent after he was released by the Minnesota Vikings in June. Since then Denver has been rumored to be into the idea of bringing another Cook into their offensive kitchen. The reason this could be such a boon for the Broncos is Cook’s past which includes four-straight 1,000-yard-plus seasons on the ground with over 200-yards a season through the air for five consecutive years.

The 2017 second-round pick out of Florida State has been to four Pro Bowls and more importantly into the end zone 52 times in his six-year career, which had been spent all in Minnesota.

The Jets, who added Aaron Rodgers and beefed up their offense to go with a solid defense from a year ago, are hot on his trail. All the while the Jets have begun feuding with the Broncos ever since Denver’s first-year head coach Sean Payton spoke his truth about former coach and now New York’s offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

Payton has had a ton of success with backs like Cook in the past, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram and Reggie Bush had stand-out seasons for the New Orleans Saints. So think about what Cook, now in the later stages of his running back career could look like with the promising Williams by his side. Oh and that combo would come with a side of Samaje Perine.

