Russell Wilson’s merch sales plummet from a year ago

It’s no secret the world has cooled on Russell Wilson after his debut season with the Denver Broncos was a stinker.

His mega-trade to the Denver brought a lot of hype back to Broncos Country. And so many people around Colorado and elsewhere ended up part of Team 3, grabbing an orange or blue Wilson jersey. This boosted Wilson all the way to No. 1 in jersey sales after the deal but before the season.

By season’s end, Wilson already dropped off a bit but ended up at No. 9 in all merch sales, according to the NFLPA.

From March 1 until Memorial Day this year, Wilson has dropped all the way down to No. 31 in merch sales. He’s still the only Broncos player in the top 50, per the NFLPA.

The NFLPA says, “The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2023. This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.”

Here’s the top five on the NFLPA’s list

1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City

2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, NY Jets

3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati

4. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas

5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

Wilson has fallen all the down to the 15th-highest-selling quarterback. His spot at 31 is behind three Chiefs and Colorado native Christian McCaffrey.

Wilson had a career worst season in 2022. Now he has Sean Payton to lead him and if all goes to the plan of the new head coach, the Broncos won’t just have one player on top of this list and Wilson will climb it once again.

