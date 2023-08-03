Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Russell Wilson’s merch sales plummet from a year ago

Aug 3, 2023, 2:29 PM

Russell Wilson...

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

It’s no secret the world has cooled on Russell Wilson after his debut season with the Denver Broncos was a stinker.

His mega-trade to the Denver brought a lot of hype back to Broncos Country. And so many people around Colorado and elsewhere ended up part of Team 3, grabbing an orange or blue Wilson jersey. This boosted Wilson all the way to No. 1 in jersey sales after the deal but before the season.

By season’s end, Wilson already dropped off a bit but ended up at No. 9 in all merch sales, according to the NFLPA.

From March 1 until Memorial Day this year, Wilson has dropped all the way down to No. 31 in merch sales. He’s still the only Broncos player in the top 50, per the NFLPA.

The NFLPA says, “The first list of the season tracks sales of officially licensed NFL player merchandise from March 1 to May 31, 2023. This comprehensive list includes data from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by more than 80 NFLPA licensees and is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed NFL player products. The products range from adult and youth game jerseys, T-shirts, hoodies, bobbleheads, plush toys, socks, face coverings, headbands, figurines, wall decals, backpacks, pennants, photos, drinkware, pet products, and more.”

Here’s the top five on the NFLPA’s list

1. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Kansas City
2. Aaron Rodgers, QB, NY Jets
3. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati
4. Micah Parsons, LB, Dallas
5. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City

Wilson has fallen all the down to the 15th-highest-selling quarterback. His spot at 31 is behind three Chiefs and Colorado native Christian McCaffrey.

Wilson had a career worst season in 2022. Now he has Sean Payton to lead him and if all goes to the plan of the new head coach, the Broncos won’t just have one player on top of this list and Wilson will climb it once again.

***

Broncos

Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad...

Cecil Lammey

What Do the Denver Broncos Do Without ILB Jonas Griffith? Orange and Blue Today 8.03.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news from Denver Broncos training camp Topics Include – ILB Jonas Griffith lands on IR, the role that tempo plays in Sean Payton’s offense, when will we see RB Javonte Williams in the preseason, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

DMac

At what point is everyone to start worrying about Russell Wilson?

The Broncos keep saying there is nothing wrong with their quarterback, but the evidence on the field is starting to suggest otherwise

17 hours ago

JaVonte Williams...

Jake Shapiro

Javonte Williams will see game action earlier than expected

The Denver Broncos appear to have a great running back in Javonte Williams, but just when he was breaking out; he busted up his knee

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson is executive producer of new Amazon football show

The documentary series is called "God. Family. Football." and will be available come Sept. 1, following Evangel Christian Academy last season

17 hours ago

Jonas Griffith...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos sign ILB, get very bad news on Jonas Griffith

A report says Jonas Griffith has an ACL injury, so the Broncos are signing Austin Ajiake who had 132 total tackles as a senior at UNLV last year

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Mike Evans

In year two, Russell Wilson hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt

A slow start to camp wouldn't be a big deal for most QBs, but after last year's debacle, Broncos fans have every right to worry

17 hours ago

Russell Wilson’s merch sales plummet from a year ago