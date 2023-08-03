Close
BRONCOS

Russell Wilson is executive producer of new Amazon football show

Aug 3, 2023, 11:19 AM | Updated: 2:50 pm

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is the executive producer of a new Amazon football show slated to debut soon.

The documentary series is called “God. Family. Football.” and will be available come Sept. 1. Wilson shared the trailer on his social media account on Thursday morning.

Just like former Broncos QB Peyton Manning is the executive producer of the smash hit “Quarterback” on Netflix, it appears Wilson also wants to dip into the entertainment world.

The trailer is interesting, as it’s clear football is one of the top priorities at Evangel Christian Academy along with faith. Here’s part of the show’s description from Amazon’s website:

God. Family. Football. features the rich, diverse personal stories of Evangel’s players, coaching staff, and the broader Shreveport community, set against the dramatic backdrop of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season.

With the perennial high school football powerhouse—14 state championships in the last 20 years—coming off their worst season in school history, redemption is everyone’s goal.

Pastor Denny Duron has returned to the head coaching position to lead this talented group of kids, with dreams of playing in college and the NFL, into prominence on the field, while molding them into future leaders off of it.

“What drew me to this project and inspired me to help tell God. Family. Football.’s story of teamwork, hard work, and discipline was coach Duron’s faith-first approach to the game,” Wilson said in a press release. “As the leader of Evangel Christian Academy, one of the top football programs in the country, coach Duron not only preaches but exemplifies what it means to be a winner on and off the field, and it is an honor to be able to share his lessons and legacy.”

***

