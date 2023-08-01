The heartbreak for Tim Patrick
Aug 1, 2023, 1:26 PM
The Broncos remain in the headlines – this time because of injuries! Will we ever see Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler back in a Broncos uniform?
Sean Payton said they are doing everything opposite of last year and he wasn't kidding... has the intensity on the field given hope to a better record this season? DMac and Rachel discuss!
5 days ago
Wowza! Sean Payton didn't hold back at all in his USA Today article. Rachel and DMac break down the expectations for the team. Plus, did Payton hype up Russ or make excuses for him?
6 days ago
The Broncos new alternative helmet is here! Do we love it or hate it? Nate Jackson joins the show to tell us about his handcuff story. Plus Mark Schlereth is disappointed! Why? Find out right now!
8 days ago
The Rockies are making moves plus are the Raiders actual contenders in the AFC West now? Plus DMac makes fun of Rachel for saying the summer is over when she still has another vacation
9 days ago
Looks like ex-teammates are speaking out about Russell Wilson again. What are they saying? Plus it's Friday and we're talking everything from the World Cup to Oppenheimer and Barbie! Join us!
12 days ago
Prime is set to miss Pac-12 Media Day tomorrow (we're sending all the good vibes his way) but he did vow to do one thing via his Instagram! What is it? We've got the answer!
13 days ago