Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

Jimmy surprises the show

Jul 21, 2023, 11:45 AM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

Looks like ex-teammates are speaking out about Russell Wilson again. What are they saying? Plus it’s Friday and we’re talking everything from the World Cup to Oppenheimer and Barbie! Join us!

Coffee Break

Elias Diaz...

Rachel Vigil

Another Will DMac dispute

Prime is set to miss Pac-12 Media Day tomorrow (we're sending all the good vibes his way) but he did vow to do one thing via his Instagram! What is it? We've got the answer!

2 days ago

Sean Payton...

Rachel Vigil

The Sean Payton impersonation

Nate Jackson noticed some TROUBLING signs with Russell Wilson's workout at Folsom

3 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Rachel Vigil

Not unselfish enough

What's trending in Denver? Bruce Brown, Folsom field and ice cold (uniforms?????).

4 days ago

Shohei Ohtani...

Rachel Vigil

Dick Monfort has jokes

Of course, this would happen to the Rockies! On a completely different note, are people starting to jump ship when it comes to the criticism on Russell Wilson? And now, here we are on a Monday, back to the grind. Two more weeks til Training Camp!

5 days ago

Empower Field...

Rachel Vigil

To become a Swiftie

A popular national host claims Russell Wilson is still a Top-10 QB plus the feud between the Lakers and Nuggets is just getting started

8 days ago

Nikola Jokic...

Rachel Vigil

Grout the koi pond

Hey #BroncosCountry! Help us decode what this teaser from the Broncos means! Plus the odds for this upcoming Broncos season and if Jokic is gonna walk away with another MVP

9 days ago

Jimmy surprises the show