ORANGE AND BLUE TODAY

WHAT IF … Pat Bowlen doesn’t fire Mike Shanahan?

Jul 17, 2023, 5:00 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Following an 8-8 season in 2008, Hall of Fame owner Pat Bowlen fired the man he called his “coach for life,” Mike Shanahan. Bowlen has passed away and Shanahan has been out of coaching since the end of the 2013 season, but the fallout of the firing continues to reverberate to this day. Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason examine just how the last 14 years would have been different in this Broncos Multiverse edition of Orange and Blue Today.

WHAT IF … Pat Bowlen doesn’t fire Mike Shanahan?