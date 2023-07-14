Close
COFFEE BREAK

To become a Swiftie

Jul 14, 2023, 12:13 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

A popular national host claims Russell Wilson is still a Top-10 QB plus the feud between the Lakers and Nuggets is just getting started 

Coffee Break

Nikola Jokic...

Rachel Vigil

Grout the koi pond

Hey #BroncosCountry! Help us decode what this teaser from the Broncos means! Plus the odds for this upcoming Broncos season and if Jokic is gonna walk away with another MVP

2 days ago

Dinelson Lamet...

Rachel Vigil

Professional athlete in DMac’s kitchen

This is the moment DMac has been waiting for.. HARRY IS HERE! Plus some think that Ed McCaffrey shouldn't be in the Broncos Ring of Fame. Is that valid or ridiculous?

3 days ago

Jamal Murray...

Rachel Vigil

Father figures

JAMAL ISN'T HAPPY! Is it accurate or disrespect? Plus Mat Smith joins the show to discuss Russell Wilson and Sean Payton

4 days ago

Albert Okweugbunam...

Rachel Vigil

Is Albert O and KJ Hamler on thin ice?

Which Broncos veteran is on thin ice heading into training camp?  Plus the Nuggets were ranked a "loser" by ESPN? Find out why!

8 days ago

Reggie Jackson...

Rachel Vigil

The crew is back

After the (extra) long weekend, let's get you caught up on everything going on with your favorite teams. Rachel is back from vacation and DMac is live in Cali!

9 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Young game enthusiasts test "Madden 20" during the EA Play 2019 ...

Jake Shapiro

Madden 08

The Avs were on the clock and made both their first round picks in the NHL Draft, was it a surprise? Free agency for the Nuggets is a little over 24 hours away and the picture of what they could add is getting clearer.

16 days ago

To become a Swiftie