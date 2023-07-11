Close
COFFEE BREAK

Father figures

Jul 11, 2023, 4:00 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

JAMAL ISN’T HAPPY! Is it accurate or disrespect? Plus Mat Smith joins the show to discuss Russell Wilson and Sean Payton

Coffee Break

Albert Okweugbunam...

Rachel Vigil

Is Albert O and KJ Hamler on thin ice?

Which Broncos veteran is on thin ice heading into training camp?  Plus the Nuggets were ranked a "loser" by ESPN? Find out why!

5 days ago

Reggie Jackson...

Rachel Vigil

The crew is back

After the (extra) long weekend, let's get you caught up on everything going on with your favorite teams. Rachel is back from vacation and DMac is live in Cali!

6 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Young game enthusiasts test "Madden 20" during the EA Play 2019 ...

Jake Shapiro

Madden 08

The Avs were on the clock and made both their first round picks in the NHL Draft, was it a surprise? Free agency for the Nuggets is a little over 24 hours away and the picture of what they could add is getting clearer.

13 days ago

Rocky's birthday...

Jake Shapiro

DMac’s 10th birthday party

The Avs are moving and shaking ahead of tonight’s NHL Draft, could they be in play for a major star this summer? Plus who is on Denver Sports’ Mount Rushmore and who could be coming soon to replace them?

14 days ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Baxter the Arizona Diamondbacks mascot and other fans attempt to catch ...

Jake Shapiro

Catching foul balls

The NBA Draft is tonight and the Nuggets are suddenly loaded with picks, including a first-rounder thanks to a trade. What does it all mean in regards to a potential move up and the future of Bruce Brown?

15 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces a pick for the Indiana Pacers ...

Jake Shapiro

NBA Draft time!

20 days ago

