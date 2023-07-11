Want Broncos training camp tickets? Act now; they’re almost gone

Just one hour after Broncos training camp tickets became available, three practices had all tickets claimed. Maintaining that sort of pace was virtually impossible. But less than a fortnight later, all but two practices are spoken for.

As of 12:45 p.m. MDT Tuesday, the following days had tickets remaining:

Fans can claim their free camp tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Training-camp ticket distribution began June 28. Citing Arapahoe County restrictions, the Broncos capped the daily capacity at 3,000.

Most practices in the last two years came under that attendance baseline. But one session last summer — the “Back to Football” practice on the first Saturday of camp — attracted more than twice as many fans. A Centura Health Training Center-record 7,121 fans gathered along the west hillside to watch.

Training camp begins July 28.

