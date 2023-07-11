Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Want Broncos training camp tickets? Act now; they’re almost gone

Jul 11, 2023, 12:55 PM | Updated: 12:57 pm

Broncos training camp...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Just one hour after Broncos training camp tickets became available, three practices had all tickets claimed. Maintaining that sort of pace was virtually impossible. But less than a fortnight later, all but two practices are spoken for.

As of 12:45 p.m. MDT Tuesday, the following days had tickets remaining:

Fans can claim their free camp tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Training-camp ticket distribution began June 28. Citing Arapahoe County restrictions, the Broncos capped the daily capacity at 3,000.

Most practices in the last two years came under that attendance baseline. But one session last summer — the “Back to Football” practice on the first Saturday of camp — attracted more than twice as many fans. A Centura Health Training Center-record 7,121 fans gathered along the west hillside to watch.

Training camp begins July 28.

***

Broncos

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback John Elway #7 of the Denver Broncos on the sideline during a ...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos beat the Jaguars in the 1996 playoffs? (Part 1)

The Broncos’ 1996 divisional-round loss to the Jaguars remains one of the most painful defeats in team history. But what if the Broncos had prevented upstart Jacksonville from winning? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason examine what might have been in this Broncos Multiverse edition of Orange and Blue Today. Follow @CecilLammey

20 hours ago

Pat Surtain...

Will Petersen

Survey of top NFL folks gives Pat Surtain II his due as No. 1 corner

In an annual list compiled by ESPN, Pat Surtain II was voted the No. 1 CB in the anonymous poll, edging out Sauce Gardner of the Jets

20 hours ago

Taylor Swift...

Will Petersen

Here’s hoping Taylor Swift isn’t the best show at Mile High this year

Taylor Swift is the best thing going, but the sports entertainment needs to be stepped up at a venue that has nine key dates on the calendar

2 days ago

Albert O...

Cecil Lammey

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp Preview: Tight End – Orange and Blue Today

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason preview the training camp battles for the Denver Broncos at the running back position. Topics Include: what is the vision for second-year TE Greg Dulcich, can TE Adam Trautman finally play up to his potential as a receiver, is TE Albert Okwuegbunam on the bubble, plus more! […]

2 days ago

Tim Tebow...

Will Petersen

Ex-Broncos QB Tim Tebow now owns a minor league hockey team

Tim Tebow will be bringing an ECHL team to Lake Tahoe starting in the 2024-25 season; no additional details on a team name were announced

2 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

Which of the Broncos’ young tight ends will turn promise into performance?

Sean Payton wants to find a mismatch-creating "joker" from his tight ends. Can Greg Dulcich or Albert Okwuegbunam be that?

2 days ago

Want Broncos training camp tickets? Act now; they’re almost gone