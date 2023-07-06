COFFEE BREAK
The crew is back
Jul 6, 2023, 12:12 PM
After the (extra) long weekend, let’s get you caught up on everything going on with your favorite teams. Rachel is back from vacation and DMac is live in Cali!
The Avs were on the clock and made both their first round picks in the NHL Draft, was it a surprise? Free agency for the Nuggets is a little over 24 hours away and the picture of what they could add is getting clearer.
8 days ago
The Avs are moving and shaking ahead of tonight’s NHL Draft, could they be in play for a major star this summer? Plus who is on Denver Sports’ Mount Rushmore and who could be coming soon to replace them?
9 days ago
The NBA Draft is tonight and the Nuggets are suddenly loaded with picks, including a first-rounder thanks to a trade. What does it all mean in regards to a potential move up and the future of Bruce Brown?
10 days ago
15 days ago
Is LeBron taking shots at Michael Malone? Plus what is Jokic up to now that he's back in Serbia?
17 days ago
Recapping the best moments of the Nuggets parade plus it's Friday so get ready to ask us anything!
21 days ago