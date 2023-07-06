Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COFFEE BREAK

The crew is back

Jul 6, 2023, 12:12 PM

BY


Denver Sports Host/Producer

After the (extra) long weekend, let’s get you caught up on everything going on with your favorite teams. Rachel is back from vacation and DMac is live in Cali!

Coffee Break

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 08: Young game enthusiasts test "Madden 20" during the EA Play 2019 ...

Jake Shapiro

Madden 08

The Avs were on the clock and made both their first round picks in the NHL Draft, was it a surprise? Free agency for the Nuggets is a little over 24 hours away and the picture of what they could add is getting clearer.

8 days ago

Rocky's birthday...

Jake Shapiro

DMac’s 10th birthday party

The Avs are moving and shaking ahead of tonight’s NHL Draft, could they be in play for a major star this summer? Plus who is on Denver Sports’ Mount Rushmore and who could be coming soon to replace them?

9 days ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - JUNE 03: Baxter the Arizona Diamondbacks mascot and other fans attempt to catch ...

Jake Shapiro

Catching foul balls

The NBA Draft is tonight and the Nuggets are suddenly loaded with picks, including a first-rounder thanks to a trade. What does it all mean in regards to a potential move up and the future of Bruce Brown?

10 days ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 29: NBA commissioner Adam Silver announces a pick for the Indiana Pacers ...

Jake Shapiro

NBA Draft time!

The NBA Draft is tonight and the Nuggets are suddenly loaded with picks, including a first-rounder thanks to a trade. What does it all mean in regards to a potential move up and the future of Bruce Brown?

15 days ago

Christian Braun...

Rachel Vigil

A DMac freak out worth watching

Is LeBron taking shots at Michael Malone? Plus what is Jokic up to now that he's back in Serbia?

17 days ago

Denver Nuggets parade...

Rachel Vigil

A celebration with 750,000 of our friends

Recapping the best moments of the Nuggets parade plus it's Friday so get ready to ask us anything!

21 days ago

The crew is back