Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NUGGETS

You can own Nikola Jokic’s jersey from Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Jun 29, 2023, 9:45 AM

Nikola Jokic...

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Nikola Jokic memorabilia, including a jersey he wore in an NBA Finals game, is only going to get more and more popular.

The two-time regular season MVP and finals MVP is widely regarded as the best basketball player on Earth, and he certainly exploded in popularity during the Denver Nuggets’ run to their first championship.

So when the league reminded everyone that their auction for Jokic’s jersey from Game 3 of the NBA Finals closes on Thursday night, it was worth checking out the price.

Well, it’s going for more than $75,000.

The current bid as of 9:45 a.m. MT was actually $75,060. The auction is set to wrap up at 9:15 p.m. MT if you want to get in on the action.

Jokic was unreal that night in Miami, recording yet another triple-double with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets won 109-94 to earn an important 2-1 series lead and then never looked back, taking the title in five games.

For more information on the jersey including all the fine print about the auction, you can click here. Not many people have that kind of money to spare, but if you do, good luck!

***

Nuggets

LeBron James...

James Merilatt

LeBron James is upset with Nuggets coach Michael Malone

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone was all over the media during his team's run to a title, something that didn't set well with "The King"

10 hours ago

Ayo Dosunmu...

Jake Shapiro

Five players the Nuggets should target in free agency

These are five free agents the Denver Nuggets should target this summer in hopes of a repeat NBA Championship

1 day ago

Nikola Jokic...

Jake Shapiro

Nikola Jokic sends special message to NBA Draft pick

Nikola Jokic, the former No. 41 pick in the NBA Draft, shared a message to this year's No. 6 pick in the NBA Draft

1 day ago

Bruce Brown Jamal Murray...

Will Petersen

What does Jamal Murray know about Bruce Brown that we don’t?

A viral clip on Twitter is raising some questions, particularly if Murray let something slip about Brown's future in Denver

1 day ago

Calvin Booth...

Will Petersen

Nuggets GM Calvin Booth explains what he likes about his draft picks

With the future of Bruce Brown still uncertain, Booth went out of his way to point out the roster has other options at backup point guard

3 days ago

Hunter Tyson...

Will Petersen

With pick No. 37 in the NBA Draft, the Nuggets select a forward

Tyson averaged 15.3 points per games and 9.6 rebounds at Clemson a year ago, and he's not just a big guy who can only score inside

7 days ago

You can own Nikola Jokic’s jersey from Game 3 of the NBA Finals