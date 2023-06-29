You can own Nikola Jokic’s jersey from Game 3 of the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic memorabilia, including a jersey he wore in an NBA Finals game, is only going to get more and more popular.

The two-time regular season MVP and finals MVP is widely regarded as the best basketball player on Earth, and he certainly exploded in popularity during the Denver Nuggets’ run to their first championship.

So when the league reminded everyone that their auction for Jokic’s jersey from Game 3 of the NBA Finals closes on Thursday night, it was worth checking out the price.

Well, it’s going for more than $75,000.

Bid now for Nikola Jokic's game worn jersey from Game 3 of the NBA Finals!

The current bid as of 9:45 a.m. MT was actually $75,060. The auction is set to wrap up at 9:15 p.m. MT if you want to get in on the action.

Jokic was unreal that night in Miami, recording yet another triple-double with 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists. The Nuggets won 109-94 to earn an important 2-1 series lead and then never looked back, taking the title in five games.

For more information on the jersey including all the fine print about the auction, you can click here. Not many people have that kind of money to spare, but if you do, good luck!

