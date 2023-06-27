Close
ORANGE AND BLUE TODAY

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp Preview: Quarterback – Orange and Blue Today

Jun 26, 2023, 10:08 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

What does Broncos QB Russell Wilson have to do in order to make things work under HC Sean Payton? What if Wilson plays up to his potential in 2023, can the Broncos make a postseason run? What if Wilson fails to stay healthy or just can’t play up to the expected level? Will we see QB Jarrett Stidham get some playing time during the regular season? You have questions about the Broncos, Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason has answers as their 2023 Training Camp Previews begin on Orange and Blue Today!

Orange and Blue Today

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos hire Kyle Shanahan in 2017?

The Broncos had Kyle Shanahan in their building during the 2017 coach-hiring cycle. But they went in another direction. How would Mike Shanahan’s son have changed things? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason reveal just how recent Broncos history might have taken a far different path on this alternate-history edition of Orange and Blue Today. Follow […]

4 days ago

Jake Plummer...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos win the 2005 AFC Championship Game?

Mike Shanahan won two Super Bowls as a head coach … but it could have potentially been three if not for Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis and friends dominating Shanahan, Jake Plummer and company. The Broncos gradually unraveled over the next five years, and neither the team nor Shanahan were quite the same, as Cecil Lammey […]

5 days ago

Denver Broncos first round pick QB Paxton Lynch during his introductory press conference at Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos don’t pick Paxton Lynch in 2016?

The Dallas Cowboys wanted Paxton Lynch. But the Denver Broncos got him. The Seattle Seahawks took Denver’s trade offer, preventing Jerry Jones from getting Lynch, who he craved. But what if the Cowboys’ trade proposal had been taken? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason look back at what might have been in this alternate-history edition of […]

5 days ago

(Original Caption) John Elway, picked by Broncos in NFL draft, standing alone at a press conference...

Cecil Lammey

What if … the Colts never trade John Elway?

John Elway, never a part of the Denver Broncos? It’s unfathomable to think of how things might be different — for the Broncos, the Colts and even Denver as a sports town. Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason speculate on how Broncos history would have unfolded in this Broncos Multiverse edition of Orange and Blue Today. […]

7 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 15th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: wrapping up mandatory minicamp with practice and not a hat day, comments from TE Greg Dulcich, high praise of HC Sean Payton from S Kareem Jackson, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

12 days ago

Vance Joseph...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 14th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: Sean Payton’s coaching staff includes a few future head coaches, why QB Jarrett Stidham is just a guy, thoughts on the improvements of special teams, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

13 days ago

