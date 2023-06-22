WHAT IF … the Broncos win the 2005 AFC Championship Game?

Mike Shanahan won two Super Bowls as a head coach … but it could have potentially been three if not for Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis and friends dominating Shanahan, Jake Plummer and company. The Broncos gradually unraveled over the next five years, and neither the team nor Shanahan were quite the same, as Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break down in this Broncos Multiverse edition of Orange and Blue Today.

