Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ORANGE AND BLUE TODAY

WHAT IF … the Broncos win the 2005 AFC Championship Game?

Jun 22, 2023, 4:25 PM

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Mike Shanahan won two Super Bowls as a head coach … but it could have potentially been three if not for Ben Roethlisberger, Jerome Bettis and friends dominating Shanahan, Jake Plummer and company. The Broncos gradually unraveled over the next five years, and neither the team nor Shanahan were quite the same, as Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason break down in this Broncos Multiverse edition of Orange and Blue Today.

Orange and Blue Today

Denver Broncos first round pick QB Paxton Lynch during his introductory press conference at Broncos...

Cecil Lammey

WHAT IF … the Broncos don’t pick Paxton Lynch in 2016?

The Dallas Cowboys wanted Paxton Lynch. But the Denver Broncos got him. The Seattle Seahawks took Denver’s trade offer, preventing Jerry Jones from getting Lynch, who he craved. But what if the Cowboys’ trade proposal had been taken? Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason look back at what might have been in this alternate-history edition of […]

20 hours ago

(Original Caption) John Elway, picked by Broncos in NFL draft, standing alone at a press conference...

Cecil Lammey

What if … the Colts never trade John Elway?

John Elway, never a part of the Denver Broncos? It’s unfathomable to think of how things might be different — for the Broncos, the Colts and even Denver as a sports town. Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason speculate on how Broncos history would have unfolded in this Broncos Multiverse edition of Orange and Blue Today. […]

3 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 15th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: wrapping up mandatory minicamp with practice and not a hat day, comments from TE Greg Dulcich, high praise of HC Sean Payton from S Kareem Jackson, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

8 days ago

Vance Joseph...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 14th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: Sean Payton’s coaching staff includes a few future head coaches, why QB Jarrett Stidham is just a guy, thoughts on the improvements of special teams, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

9 days ago

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 11: Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, #14, catches a ball durin...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 12th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what to expect in this week’s mandatory minicamp, can WR Courtland Sutton be Sean Payton’s new Michael Thomas, remembering Broncos K Jim Turner, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

11 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – June 9th 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes about the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why LT Garett Bolles loves QB Russell Wilson, what makes HC Sean Payton’s team tick, more thoughts on the addition of EDGE Frank Clark, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

14 days ago

WHAT IF … the Broncos win the 2005 AFC Championship Game?